Ole Miss Football: Cam Akers Sets His Announcement Date

5-star RB Cam Akers has set his announcement date for his commitment. What are the chances he commits to the Ole Miss football team?

The Ole Miss football staff has one player at the front of their mind for this recruiting cycle, running back Cam Akers from Clinton HS.

Ole Miss is hoping that the addition of a run-balanced offensive coordinator like Phil Longo can help the Rebels chances of signing Akers.

Akers has a final six of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisiana State, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

It appears that the final two teams that are battling for his signature are Florida State and Ole Miss.

Tennessee is a team to watch in this situation, but the Volunteers are on the outside looking in. The commitment of 5-star OT Trey Smith helps the Vols chances with Akers.

Do not let the crystal balls scare you, as a lot of national experts are predicting Florida State because it is the safe pick in their opinion.

These national guys are not as sourced as some of the local guys, and that is who I look for. David Johnson and Dave Bevan both have Ole Miss as their pick, which could mean something or nothing.

But when the local guys are telling you not to worry, then do not worry.

Akers was set to announce his commitment at the Army All-American game on January 7th but has moved his announcement up to December 27th at 7 PM CT.

You can watch his announcement on the HSFB Network.

