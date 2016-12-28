Ole Miss Football: A Look at Ole Miss Running Backs on the Roster

Losing Cam Akers to Florida State was tough. However, there are capable running backs on the Ole Miss Rebels’ roster.

Signing Cam Akers was a top priority for the Ole Miss coaching staff. Therefore, watching one of the best running backs to every play high school football in Mississippi leave the state to attend school somewhere else was devastating.

However, there is no need to hang our heads in defeat. We have capable running backs on the roster. Running backs that can be successful in a Phil Longo led offense. So instead of licking our wounds and crying over losing Akers, lets take a quick look at who is on the roster.

Wilkins’ Return

2016 was injury riddled for the Ole Miss football team. Perhaps the biggest loss for the year was not caused by injury. Due to mishandling of course credits, Jordan Wilkins was deemed academically ineligible during the Fall camp.

He was battling to be the number one running back out of camp. His absence left the running back corps thin, especially after Eric Swinney went down for the season. His leadership and skills were missed.

However, the 6’1 215lb Cordova, TN. native is now eligible for the 2017 season. He should see significant time in the backfield and will be the likely starter during the fall. This senior season could be a breakout year for Wilkins as the primary back. In a field of running backs, there is value in having experience.

Brazley’s Burst

Eugene Brazley had the opportunity to shine during the 2016 season. With both Wilkins and Swinney out for the year, the coaching staff was hoping the New Orleans’ native would pick up the slack. However, Brazley struggled with consistency.

Brazley had a small burst of success this year. He ended the year with 61 carries and 261 yards with two touchdowns. However, he had a great showing during the game against Memphis.

He ended that game with 13 carries, 124 yards and scored both his touchdown for the season. However, he could never duplicate that type of output for the rest of the year. If he could improve on his consistency, he could be a valuable asset in 2017.

The Young Guys

Eric Swinney was one of the guys the Ole Miss fans were looking forward to seeing this year. However, his season ended as soon as it began. He had one carry during the first game of the season against Florida State. He ran for six yards and got injured.

However, if this kid can stay healthy, the possible one/two punch of him and Wilkins could be enough to make this offense unstoppable.

Houston native D’Vaughn Pennamon would have benefited from a redshirt year. But due to circumstances, he was forced to play immediately. He has raw talent. The coaches are looking forward to getting him in Spring practice. He has a big body that would be valuable in the red zone.

6’2 202lb redshirt freshman Jarrion Street is listed as one of the running backs. It would be nice to see what this young guy can do in Spring practice. He has nice height but a thin frame. Who knows if he stays at that position.

Having Akers would have been nice, but he’s not the first five-star to choose another team. We will survive and be alright.

