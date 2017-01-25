Ole Miss Football: A Brief Look at Early Spring Enrollees

Ole Miss football fans are already excited about the 2017 season. Seeing the early enrollees report to class added to the excitement. Here’s a brief look at the enrollees.

Ole Miss Spring semester started on January 23rd. With the beginning of the semester also comes the beginning of the college careers of a few football commits. Ole Miss has six early enrollees that have reported to school.

The benefits of having recruits come in during the Spring semester are numerous. First, it allows them access to the Ole Miss training and weight room. Therefore, they can begin getting their bodies acclimated to the physicality of college football.

Second, early enrollees can gain familiarity with the playbook and team terminology. However, the biggest benefit is being able to participate in Spring practice. This gives them a step up over the other signees who won’t be able to join the team until the summer.

Since these players are on campus during the Spring, fans will be able to get a glimpse of their talent during the annual Spring game. The Grove Bowl on April 8th will be the first look at the future of the Rebels.

Here’s a brief look at the early enrollees:

Early Enrollees: A Pair of Defensive Ends

Ryder Anderson @ryderanderson10

Katy, TX

6’6 230lbs.

Committed 11-28-16

Ole Miss adds some long depth on the defensive line. Anderson comes to Ole Miss rated a three star recruit by most recruiting services. His commitment was kind of a steal. He was previously committed to Arkansas. However, Winters de-committed from them and committed to us on the same day.

Look for him to possibly redshirt his first season. He has the raw potential to turn into a key cog on the defensive line. His height and arm length makes for a difficult match up if he learns to use it well. He will benefit from spending one year watching Marquis Haynes rush the quarterback for his final season.

Markel Winters @That_Guy_Kelzz

Tallahassee, FL (Jones County JC)

6’4 260lbs.

Committed 2-10-16

Markel Winters had a great season at Jones County Junior College. In nine games he recorded 16 sacks. That’s impressive regardless of level of competition. Ole Miss could definitely use that type of pass rusher. Only Vanderbilt ranked behind Ole Miss with total team sacks. Winters’ presence could vastly improve that statistics.

Winter could find himself in the early rotation on the defensive line. The Rebels like the flexibility of switching players in and out of the line. If Winters comes in at make good use of the weight room and work on improving his technique he should find himself on the field early.

Nov 26, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Shea Patterson (20) carries the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Early Enrollee: Quarterback and Cornerback

Jordan Ta’amu @kingJordanT10

Pearl City, HI (New Mexico Military Institute)

6’3 200lbs.

Committed 12-10-16

Although many believe the most important need for the Rebels during the offseason was the linebacker position, some would say it was depth at the quarterback position. The signing of Jordan Ta’amu helps fill that need.

Ta’amu is a dual threat quarterback that fits in well with the way Coach Hugh Freeze like to run his offense. Last year he passed for over 3000 yards and rushed for 328 yards. He will benefit from coming in early. He could possibly challenge Jason Pellerin for the back up role to Shea Patterson. it may be a long shot, but he will have the Spring to convince the coaches.

Javien Hamilton @JayHam_3

Bay Spring, MS. (Jones County JC)

5’10 170lbs.

Committed 8-6-16

Defensively last year the Rebels were not as good as they desire to be. Injury in the secondary had a effect on that. With the signing of Javien Hamilton, Ole Miss adds depth to their defensive backfield.

It is good to get Hamilton in early. He will benefit from spending time in the Ole Miss training facilities. His speed will be a plus on defense. Whether he will see time early is still up to debate. However, coming in during the Spring will greatly increase his chances.

Early Enrollees: A Pair of Linebackers

Brenden Williams @Brendenwms11

Fairfield, AL. (Northeast CC)

6’3 230lbs.

Committed: 12-10-16

The need for help at linebacker has been well documented. Getting Brenden Williams to commit in early December was welcomed news. However, getting him in for Spring practice was even better. Williams is the tackler that Ole Miss seemed to miss last year.

Although much attention is being given to who else we may sign, don’t overlook what Williams may bring to the team. If he uses this Spring to it’s full potential, he good be someone who challenges to be a day one starter. I’m looking forward to seeing him during the Grove Bowl.

Breon Dixon @Breondixon_4

Loganville, GA.

6’0 216lbs.

Committed: 1-1-17

There may have been players committed for longer than Breon Dixon, however he has become one of Ole Miss’ most ardent recruiters. The four star recruit brings to Ole Miss some more help at a position of need.

He is often compared to Denzel Nkemdiche because of his speed and his ability to always be near the ball. Dixon is also a play maker when he gets a chance to get his hands on the ball. He embodies what the Rebels are used to seeing with their landshark defense. It should be fun watching him on the field.

