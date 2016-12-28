Olajuwon Tucker, Kevin Scott Academically Ineligible for 2017 Rose Bowl

USC football will be without linebacker Olajuwon Tucker and defensive lineman Kevin Scott for the 2017 Rose Bowl due to academic ineligibility.

Olajuwon Tucker and Kevin Scott are USC’s only two academic casualties for the 2017 Rose Bowl, Clay Helton revealed on Tuesday during the welcome event at Disneyland.

The Trojans won’t be missing any starters or major contributors, but the two back ups will miss out.

Tucker has played in every game for USC this season, but his contributions have been minor. The junior has only logged nine total tackles this year.

Last year, Tucker finished the season as a replacement starter at inside linebacker after injuries sidelined Cameron Smith and Lamar Dawson. Though he was expected to compete for a starting role, he has not emerged as a regular member of USC’s defensive rotation at inside linebacker.

Still, with limited numbers at the linebacker position, Tucker’s absence should give freshman Jordan Iosefa an even bigger role to play in the final game of the season.

Meanwhile, Scott has not played a snap for the Trojans in 2016, despite depth concerns at defensive tackle. Last year, the Salesian-product redshirted after joining USC’s 2015 recruiting class with a surprise Signing Day announcement.

USC is set to take on the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions in the 103rd edition of the Rose Bowl Game on January 2.

This is the first time since 2009 that the Trojans will appear in the Rose Bowl. Coincidentally, their opponent that year was Penn State, who they bested 38-24.

