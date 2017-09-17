Oklahoma WR Lamb ejected for targeting
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was ejected in the second quarter Saturday against Tulane for targeting.
The flag was thrown while Lamb was blocking on a reverse to Jeff Badet that would have been a 44-yard touchdown run. The second-ranked Sooners led 21-14 when the penalty was called with just under four minutes left in the second quarter.
Lamb, a freshman, had caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. His 82-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the longest catch by a freshman in school history.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW