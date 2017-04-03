Oklahoma, Tennessee agree to matchups in 2020, 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Oklahoma and Tennessee have agreed to play each other 2020 in Norman and 2024 in Knoxville.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Tennessee will visit Oklahoma on Sept. 12, 2020. Oklahoma will play at Tennessee on Sept. 7, 2024.

These traditional powers have played just four times, though two of those meetings came in the last three seasons. Oklahoma beat Tennessee 34-10 at Norman in 2014 and 31-24 at Knoxville in 2015 . The 2015 game was decided in overtime.

Their only other meetings were in Orange Bowl matchups. Tennessee beat the Sooners 17-0 on Jan. 2, 1939. Oklahoma edged the Volunteers 26-24 on Jan. 1, 1968.

