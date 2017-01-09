Oklahoma State’s vertical passing game will be fun to watch in 2017

Oklahoma State football has taken its passing game to new heights. During the past two seasons, the Mason Rudolph-James Washington connection became prolific. In 2017, it could be the most fun offense in all of college football.

Oklahoma State has always prided itself on strong passing games. Since Mason Rudolph took over, the Cowboys are in one of their best eras of offense. Under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys put together strong offenses with Zac Robinson, Brandon Weeden, J.W. Walsh and Clint Chelf.

All solid to record-breaking starters during their tenure, but none of them as dominant downfield as Rudolph. The reason for the downfield success stems from two factors. Rudolph has a cannon for an arm and wide receiver James Washington.

In his career, Rudolph averages a ridiculous 9.1 yards per attempt. He picked apart secondaries in 2015 and 2016. His arm resulted in four receivers averaging at least 15 yards per catch and all of which recorded double-digit catches.

The player at the top of the list in each of the last two seasons was Washington. The six-foot, 205-pound burner makes a living on posts, fades and go patterns. It’s basically most of jaw-dropping film. In fact, his numbers are some of the most impressive of any receiver in Oklahoma State history. In two full years as a starter, he’s caught 124 passes for 2,467 yards and 20 touchdowns on 19.9 yards per reception.

For an example of the duo’s deep ball showcase, just go look back at the Alamo Bowl. Rudolph and Washington were in perfect sync. They connected on two-of-three deep ball attempts. The third was on target, but Washington couldn’t come up with it. On Pro Football Focus, the duo were the two highest rated players in the game.

Even with both returning next year, the biggest improvement to the vertical passing game will be Marcell Ateman’s return. He missed the entire 2016 season with a broken bone in his foot. At 6-foot-4, he’s the perfect “50-50 ball” receiver to Washington’s incendiary speed. In 2015, Ateman averaged 17 yards per catch on his way to 766 yards and five touchdowns.

Rudolph, Washington and Ateman should give defenses fits all year. This playmaking trio should give the Cowboys a shot at the national title. The Cowboys haven’t had an opportunity like this since Weeden’s senior year. The question remains can this be the team to get them there?

