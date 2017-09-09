Oklahoma State LB Calvin Bundage ejected for targeting
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage was ejected from the South Alabama game for targeting.
Bundage left after an illegal hit early in the second half Friday night after a short catch by Jaguars running back Tra Minter. He will have to miss the first half of the 11th-ranked Cowboys’ road game against Pittsburgh.
Bundage and Kenneth Edison-McGruder are both listed as potential first-teamers for Oklahoma State.
Bundage had three tackles in the opener against Tulsa and one more against South Alabama.