Oklahoma State Football: Top five names to watch in 2017

With the 2016 Oklahoma State football season over, we look at the top five names to watch for the 2017 college football season.

With the 2016 college football season done for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, it’s time to look ahead to next season. Most fans know all too well that expectations are high because of the triple threat of quarterback Mason Rudolph, wide receiver James Washington, and running back Justice Hill all returning to OK State next season. But it’s time to start looking at other names that could make an impact with the Pokes in the near future.

Before we look to the future, let’s look at who the Pokes lose. Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and running back Chris Carson combine for two of the biggest losses. Taylor declared early for the NFL Draft. Cornerback Ashton Lampkin and tight end Blake Jarwin graduated while having the chance to get drafted into the NFL. Safety and leading tackler Jordan Sterns graduated. Linebacker and second leading tackler Devante Averette graduated as well. The only losses to the wide receiving corps are Austin Hays and Jhajuan Seales. Hays had his best season with the Pokes while Seales had an up and down career but his services will be missed.

Some criteria for a player to be in this particular spotlight include the level of the role they step into, potential talent level, and how ready they are to start. This list includes players who currently own a roster spot or already started this season. Most players committed in the 2017 recruiting class will not be present in this list because they still have an opportunity to de-commit, but all players are considered.

Position: Cornerback

Class: Sophomore

Predecessor: Ashton Lampkin

Harper signed with the Cowboys as a three-star recruit in the 2016 class. He saw limited time on the field in 2016 but played well when given the chance. Harper recovered one fumble and compiled eight total tackles. With Lampkin graduating, Harper can take his spot to start 2017. Rising senior cornerback Ramon Richards expects to take the overall no. 1 spot on the depth chart.

Other corners competing for starting time include rising sophomore A.J. Green and rising senior Darius Curry. Whoever takes the spot opposite Richards better get accustomed to the position quickly. Big 12 offenses pose a threat to take the top off any secondary they face. With top players such as Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, Texas quarterback Shane Buechele, and TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, highlighting the best offensive players, OK State’s secondary best be ready.

Head coach Mike Gundy looked to have some confidence in Harper this season. Considering Harper played in more than one game as a true freshman at a position with a lot of depth, shows that he has promise.

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Senior

Predecessor: Jhajuan Seales/Austin Hays

It’s hard to pinpoint an exact predecessor for Lacy. Both Seales and Hays took away looks that Lacy might have gotten from Rudolph otherwise. Nonetheless, Lacy gives OK State another dimension on offense. He is a unique and underrated talent that could finally get put into the spotlight next season.

Lacy put up quality numbers this season. He caught 31 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. Lacy had huge games against Texas Tech and TCU combining for more than 200 receiving yards and a touchdown. Potential to be a great possession receiver on the outside showed against TTU and TCU. However, with Washington returning for another season Lacy could still remain in the shadows.

There’s an opportunity for Lacy to take the role of a top three receiver next season along with Washington and either Jalen McCleskey or Marcell Ateman. Moreover, so much firepower returns to OK State’s offense that not one player gets all the spotlight.

Position: Defensive End

Class: Senior

Predecessor: N/A

Much like Lacy, it’s hard to identify an exact predecessor for Webber. He got limited snaps in 2016 due to competition at the position from Jarrell Owens and Cole Walterscheid. Yet, Webber was second on the Cowboys, only behind Taylor, in sacks, even with limited reps. Webber got to the quarterback six times

Webber got to the quarterback six times and also recorded nine tackles for loss. More impressively, Webber got three pass deflections. Those numbers could be magnified with more starting time for Webber in 2017.

OK State’s defense in 2017 largely relies on the pass rush. That part of the Pokes game lacked consistent effectiveness for much of the 2016 season. A solid season, maybe even double digit sacks, from a player like Webber could give the defense the boost it needs to be one of the best in the Big 12.

Position: Safety

Class: Senior

Predecessor: Jordan Sterns

One of three seniors on this list, Flowers became an integral part of the OK State defense in 2015. Yet, he stood in Sterns’ for the last two seasons. And while Sterns was the highlighted safety for the last two seasons, Flowers actually started alongside him so you cannot really call Sterns his predecessor.

Flowers compiled 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one fumble recovery in 2016. Rising junior Kenneth Edison-McGruder likely takes the spot of Sterns opposite Flowers. But Flowers taking the next step to being the best safety and possibly the best player in the Pokes secondary would a natural step.

The biggest problem Flowers and Sterns faced was their inability to cover the deep ball. Because they were sure tacklers and stopped the run, they faced the consequences from opposing offenses in the Big 12. Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer should help sure up that deficiency in the secondary come 2017.

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Sophomore

Former School: LSU

Back in August, former LSU Tigers wide receiver Tyron Johnson announced that he transferred to OK State, according to NOLA.com. Johnson committed to LSU in 2014 as a five-star recruit. However, he only spent one season actually playing with the Tigers. In that season in 2015 he caught nine passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson offers the Pokes another weapon to add to their already vast arsenal of wide receivers. Alongside Washington, McCleskey, Ateman, Lacy, and Dillon Stoner, Johnson gives the Pokes six viable options at the position.

Even though Johnson started his college football career in 2015, he still has three years of eligibility left. If he does not get much playing time in 2017, he could still be a key part of the team in 2018 and 2019.

Johnson is a tall receiver with great hands, breakaway speed, and an elite vertical. Very few OK State receivers on the roster right now possess athletic matching that of Johnson.

This article originally appeared on