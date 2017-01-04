Oklahoma State Football: The Cowboys should be the Big 12 favorites in 2017

After a 10-3 (7-2 Big 12) finish and a 38-8 victory in the Alamo Bowl, the Oklahoma State football team should be favorited to win the conference in 2017.

With quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington returning to Oklahoma State for their senior seasons, the Cowboys look primed to make a run not only for the Big 12 title in 2017 but also a spot in the College Football Playoff. OK State has all sorts of momentum to carry into 2017 after their 38-8 victory in the Alamo Bowl over the no. 10 Colorado Buffaloes. The victory likely puts the Pokes in a position to finish the 2016-17 season with a top 10 ranking, or close to it.

Looking at the other teams likely to compete for a Big 12 title next season includes the Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia Mountaineers, Kansas State Wildcats, and possibly the Texas Longhorns. OU garners the honors of being the immediate thought for Big 12 title favorite.

They won the last two conference titles and return their star quarterback Baker Mayfield. Moreover, running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine could return to school next year.

WVU finished third in the Big 12. Quarterback Will Grier starts his career with the Mountaineers after transferring from Florida. After their first ten win season since joining the Big 12, WVU looks to only get better.

You can never count out Bill Snyder’s teams. K-State returns most of their roster that led the team to their best result since 2014 with nine wins.

The dark horse figures to be the Horns. Former Houston head coach Tom Herman makes his way over to Austin for the 2017 season. Star running back D’Onta Foreman leaves for the NFL Draft but true freshman quarterback Shane Buechele should be even stronger next season.

Other pieces are in place for the Cowboys to make a nice run for the Big 12 and College Football Playoff. The last time OK State had two players come back the level of Rudolph and Washington was in 2011 with Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon when they finished in the top three in the country and won their last Big 12 Championship.

Freshman All-American running back Justice Hill returns for his sophomore campaign. Linebacker Chad Whitener decided to forego the draft returning for his senior season. Best of all, the receiving corps has loads of talent. Jalen McCleskey, Dillon Stoner, and Chris Lacy, all return next season. Furthermore, receiver Marcell Ateman comes back after sitting out 2016 because of injury.

The home schedule lines up nicely for the Pokes. They get OU, K-State, Baylor, and TCU at home. Standing in the way of OK State and another Big 12 title figures to be OU as always. Yet, OK State might return the most talent of any team in the Big 12 while also having one of the most favorable schedules. Fans in Stillwater should expect a big season in 2017.

