Oklahoma State Football Recruiting: National Signing Day 2017 Tracker

The Oklahoma State football program got a boost from their 22 player recruiting class ending today on 2017 National Signing Day.

It’s officially here, essentially the closing thing to free agency you will ever find in the world of college football. National Signing Day 2017 is a big day for Oklahoma State football. According to 247Sports, the Pokes have the no. 38 recruiting class nationally and the no. 4 class in the Big 12. However, 247Sports does not have recently flipped two-star tight end, Baron Odom listed in the Cowboys’ page.

OK State still has the chance to sign some recruits, but the commitment process is largely over at this point. Keeping the players you have committed right now is the biggest task at hand, making sure you sign your commits. At this point in the day, most of the Cowboy class is already signed and ready to go for the 2017 season.

Excited to announce an elite group of Cowboys tomorrow. The future is bright in Stillwater. #GoPokes #okstate #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/xvThRIc2vT — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 1, 2017

This tracker will feature the specifics of every player that has officially signed with the Cowboys so far. And any new commits that come along during the day will be featured in the tracker as well.

The tracker starts with the first signing of the 2017 National Signing Day and will go in chronological order by the time of the signing. From here on out we will be following each signing and news update that concerns the Pokes or the Big 12.

OK State currently ranks behind the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Baylor Bears (who had a great month of January on the recruiting trail) in the 247Sports Big 12 team rankings. That could change drastically by the end of the day and we will keep you up to date on any changes in the team rankings.

The first letter of the day is officially in! Welcome to the #okstate family Jake! pic.twitter.com/i1fTIle4rm — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Punter

Signing Time: 6:21 a.m. CT

Hometown: Ooltewah, TN

High School: East Hamilton

Size: 6’4″, 193 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

McClure is the first player to officially send in his Letter of Intent today to attend OK State in 2017. He should be next in line to take over the punting duties in Stillwater after the trusted Zach Sinor likely moves onto the NFL.

He ranked as the seventh best punter in the country and the 53rd best player in the state of Tennessee.

Arlington Hambright is one of five players in the 2017 signing class to enroll early this semester. Welcome to the #okstate family! pic.twitter.com/NQigI0i7QG — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Offensive Tackle

Signing Time: 6:35 a.m. CT

Hometown: Ypsilanti, MI

High School: Belleville

Size: 6’5″, 300 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Hambright is a big get for head coach Mike Gundy, as the Pokes are always looking to upgrade the offensive line. He was the second player to commit to the Cowboys today and the first offensive lineman. Hambright is the only offensive lineman in the Cowboys’ 2017 class right now.

Another reason this was a huge get for Gundy is that Hambright is one of only five early enrollees from this class. He is ready to play after coming over from Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Lamarcus Morton is also an early enrollee out of Gilmer, TX. Welcome to #okstate! pic.twitter.com/PdX2USsaML — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 6:40 a.m. CT

Hometown: Gilmer, TX

High School: Gilmer

Size: 6’0″, 175 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

The third player to sign with the Cowboys today, Morton is one of the highest ranked players in the 2017 class for OK State. He is one of four receivers committed to the Cowboys and the first one to sign today.

Morton fits in with an absolutely electric set of Cowboy receivers in the fall of 2017. Playing time might be hard to come by at first, though, but it seems like the Pokes are set for quite a while at receiver.

The third early enrollee is the Patrick Macon from Arizona Western CC. He was last year's NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year! #okstate pic.twitter.com/hUfhDdvyrp — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Inside Linebacker

Signing Time: 6:45 a.m. CT

Hometown: Millington, TN

High School: Millington

Size: 6’3″, 235 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Macon can come in and immediately make a difference for defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer and Gundy on defense. He was the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year with Arizona Western Community College before signing with the Pokes.

Linebacker is always an important position on OK State’s defense. With the loss of linebacker Devante Averette, there is a spot to fill for incoming recruits to get immediate playing time in Stillwater.

Another high school player enrolled for the spring semester, Brendan Vaughn comes to #okstate out of Forney, TX. Welcome to the family! pic.twitter.com/01cokx0DZE — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Outside Linebacker, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 6:50 a.m. CT

Hometown: Forney, TX

High School: Forney

Size: 6’1″, 207 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Macon and Vaughn committed back to back to give the Cowboys some depth at linebacker on defense. Vaughn also played wide receiver but likely fits as an outside linebacker with the Pokes. Moreover, Vaughn will be the highest ranked player on defense outside of Macon in the 2017 class for the Cowboys.

He has a great opportunity to have a good four years in Stillwater. Vaughn is one of the five early enrollees for the Pokes and could make an appearance in front of Cowboy fans in the 2017 Spring Game.

Last but not least for the class of 2017 early enrollees, we are excited to welcome quarterback Jelani Woods out of Ellenwood, GA! #okstate pic.twitter.com/Y6Aw4sKk3S — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Pro-Style Quarterback

Signing Time: 6:55 a.m. CT

Hometown: Ellenwood, GA

High School: Cedar Grove

Size: 6’7″, 230 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Woods is the first quarterback to sign his Letter of Intent for the Cowboys today. He is no. 31 ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class and is one of the highest ranked Cowboys in this class as well. Woods is the last of five early enrollees to sign today.

This is one of the biggest quarterbacks the Pokes have ever put on the roster. At 6’7″, he has immense size that could help him out in the OK State offensive scheme. He also gets to learn behind one of the best quarterbacks in the game with Mason Rudolph.

Oklahoma native Baron Odom has sent in his letter and is officially a Cowboy! #okstate #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/d20aIEDleF — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Tight End/Cowboy Back

Signing Time: 7:06 a.m. CT

Hometown: Wynnewood, OK

High School: Wynnewood

Size: 6’4″, 210 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Two-Star

Formerly committed to Rice, Odom flipped to OK State just 24 hours previous to National Signing Day. He is the seventh player announced to send in his Letter of Intent today. This is a huge get for Gundy and the Pokes because of the recent de-commitment of three-star tight end Tyler Henderson who flipped to Baylor.

Odom is the nephew of Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom.

Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Signing Time: 7:12 a.m. CT

Hometown: Chicago, IL

High School: Mount Carmel

Size: 6’2″, 293 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Smith Jr. is listed as both a defensive end and defensive tackle but likely fits into the Cowboy defense in the middle of the line. With star defensive tackle Vincent Taylor entering the 2017 NFL Draft, there is a spot for a JUCO transfer like Smith Jr. to play immediately.

Smith Jr. seemed like a likely candidate to enroll early in Stillwater but elected not to. Fans will not get to see him play in the 2017 Spring Game.

Out of Bixby, OK, Brendon Evers is the newest addition to the 2017 class! #okstate #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/xJ683wO6JG — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Defensive Tackle

Signing Time: 7:17 a.m. CT

Hometown: Bixby, OK

High School: Bixby

Size: 6’2″, 290 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Evers was one of the first players to commit to OK State as part of the 2017 recruiting class since he committed way back in March 2016. It’s always good for both the fan base and the school to bring in players from the home state.

He has tremendous speed off the line, and with the combination of Evers and Smith Jr., OK State brings in a whole new line of potent defensive anchors.

Another in-state player, Brock Martin is from Oologah, OK and he's officially an #okstate Cowboy! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/CvPiYyVuVa — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Weak-Side Defensive End

Signing Time: 7:21 a.m. CT

Hometown: Oologah, OK

High School: Oologah

Size: 6’3″, 210 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Martin is the purest edge rusher the Cowboys landed in the 2017 class. He was the tenth player to sign today and the second in a row from Oklahoma. He adds depth to the Cowboy defensive line in what turned out to be a great class for OK State at linebacker and D-line.

Playing time might be hard to come by at first for Martin, but he’ll have four years, at least, to make his mark in Stillwater.

Position: Safety

Signing Time: 7:23 a.m. CT

Hometown: Denton, TX

High School: Guyer

Size: 5’11”, 180 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

One of the most underrated recruits in the 2017 recruiting class, Mwaniki is a name to watch over the next few years with the Pokes. He’ll likely move to the safety position permanently, especially with the loss of All-Big 12 safety Jordan Sterns.

Mwaniki likely got a lower composite ranking because of his size as a high school safety. However, his versatility with his ability to also play on the offensive side of the ball gives him the potential to make his mark on special teams as well.

Malcolm Rodriguez is a product of Wagoner, OK and he is the latest addition to the 2017 class! #okstate #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/61gV1XEoDo — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Dual-Threat Quarterback, Safety

Signing Time: 7:26 a.m. CT

Hometown: Wagoner, OK

High School: Wagoner

Size: 5’11”, 190 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Rodriguez is an interesting situation for the Pokes. He played both quarterback and safety at Wagoner High School. He doesn’t have the prototypical size at quarterback and as a dual-threat quarterback, he is an unusual fit for the OK State offensive scheme.

However, he is a very elusive athlete at QB and could work his way in multiple spots on the offense in Stillwater.

Position: Running Back

Signing Time: 7:29 a.m. CT

Hometown: Fitzgerald, GA

High School: Fitzgerald

Size: 5’11”, 205 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

King was a fantastic signing for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and Gundy. With the loss of running back Chris Carson, King could come in and make his mark immediately with the program. King has a great combination of agility and strength.

He will be a change of pace back that can run through the tackles and be a solid third down and goal line back. King is the second signing from Georgia for the Pokes today.

Position: Safety

Signing Time: 7:30 a.m. CT

Hometown: Mesquite, TX

High School: Dallas Christian

Size: 6’1″, 195 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Another massively underrated recruit in the 2017 class, McCune could also step in and get some playing time on defense in place of Sterns. McCune is just another player added to the massive amount of players from Texas, especially the Dallas area, to the Cowboy roster.

If you include Mwaniki on the list, the Cowboys have three safeties in the 2017 class, so there will be some good competition for playing time.

Braydon Johnson out of Arlington, TX is now officially part of the #okstate family! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/njL1FntbEY — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 7:33 a.m. CT

Hometown: Arlington, TX

High School: Bowie

Size: 6’0″, 185 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Johnson the lowest ranked wide receiver in the Cowboys’ 2017 class. However, if Pokes fans have learned anything over the years, you should not look past Gundy’s ability to develop receivers. And Johnson will have a great chance to learn from one of the best receiving corps in the country during the 2017 season.

Tracin Wallace has sent in his letter of intent and is officially a Cowboy! #okstate #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/rioGoAEfCF — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Athlete

Signing Time: 7:37 a.m. CT

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

High School: South Hills

Size: 6’1″, 170 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Tylan and Tracin Wallace are the prized gets of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class. Tracin was the first of the twins to get his Letter of Intent into Stillwater today. He played mostly at quarterback and safety at South Hills High School, similar to Malcolm Rodriguez.

Wallace is still one of the most elusive athletes with enormous potential in his future with the Cowboys.

Position: Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 7:39 a.m. CT

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

High School: South Hills

Size: 5’11”, 180 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Four-Star

The first four-star recruit to sign his Letter of Intent with the Pokes, Wallace is the highest ranked recruit in the 2017 recruiting class for the Cowboys. He is a great addition to the Cowboys’ offense that just adds another dynamic to an already high-powered system.

Tylan is a dangerous weapon to add the pokes’ arsenal.

Tre Sterling is the latest addition to the 2017 signing class! Welcome to the #okstate family! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/udQHeSAlrP — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Safety

Signing Time: 7:42 a.m. CT

Hometown: Sunnyvale, TX

High School: Sunnyvale

Size: 6’0″, 184 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Likely the last safety to sign his Letter of Intent with the Pokes today, Sterling is also the highest ranked safety in the 2017 class. He and McCune could be the future for the Cowboys at the two safety spots on defense for Gundy.

It’s good to see the Pokes recruiting well at all levels on defense between defensive backs, linebackers, and defensive lineman.

Position: Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 7:45 a.m. CT

Hometown: Garland, TX

High School: Lakeview Centenniel

Size: 6’3″, 195 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Four-Star

Greenwood is the tallest receiver in the Cowboys’ 2017 class, also the second highest ranked player overall. He is one of only two four-star recruits in the class. Greenwood’s place in the Cowboy offense is clear for the future.

Gundy adds yet another player from the Dallas area, the most common recruiting location for the Pokes.

Fua Leilua is newest addition to the 2017 class! Welcome to the #okstate family! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/6p5Z6aX5tK — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Defensive Tackle

Signing Time: 8:15 a.m. CT

Hometown: Spanish Fork, UT

High School: Spanish Fork

Size: 6’2″, 300 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Leilua adds yet another JUCO transfer to the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class. He also adds another quality defensive tackle that could come in and be ready to play almost immediately this fall. Moreover, Leilua is the only commit from Utah in this class.

As the 20th signee of the day, Leilua is one of the last Cowboys to get in his Letter of Intent.

Chuba Hubbard's letter of intent has arrived from Alberta, Canada, and he is officially part of the #okstate family! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/Xsql4psKXb — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Running Back

Signing Time: 8:19 a.m. CT

Hometown: Sherwood Park, AB, Canada

High School: Bev Facey

Size: 6’1″, 190 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

One of the most exciting and potent prospects to sign with the Cowboys today, Hubbard has Olympic type speed to jolt the OK State offense this fall. He was overlooked by many schools because he is Canadian, and the rules for football up North are a bit different.

Hubbard has the chance to be the fastest running back in the Cowboy offense since Tyreek Hill in 2014. Fans should be extremely excited about this kid coming to Stillwater.

Sione Finefeuiaki's letter is in and he is officially a Cowboy! Welcome to the #okstate family! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/b5hxI09KMv — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Position: Fullback/Cowboy Back

Signing Time: 9:07 a.m. CT

Hometown: Santa Clara, CA

High School: Adrian Wilcox

Size: 6’0″, 245 Pounds

247Sports Composite Ranking: Three-Star

Finefeuiaki is an interesting find for Gundy and the Pokes. He is the no. 1 ranked fullback of all JUCO transfers in the 2017 class. He’ll likely get playing time as both a rusher and a Cowboy Back with the OK State offense. Furthermore, he likely rounds out the 2017 recruiting class for Cowboy football on 2017 National Signing Day.

If Finefeuiaki rounds out the class, OK State finishes with 22 commits.

