Oklahoma State Football: Ranking every game on the 2017 schedule

The Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 football schedule was released just last week. You can view OK State’s entire 2017 football schedule here.

With the announcement of star quarterback and wide receiver duo Mason Rudolph and James Washington likely returning for their senior seasons, the 2017 season looks a lot more exciting for the Pokes. Moreover, it is the first time since 2011 that the Cowboys do not have a single FCS team on the schedule. It should be a fun season to watch for OK State fans.

Now we are looking at all the games on the schedule for the Cowboys and how each one of them stacks up by projected toughness and overall significance.

There are a few key changes to the lineup of games in 2017. First, the Big 12 announced that they will be adding a conference championship game despite not expanding to 12 or 14 teams. Furthermore, the annual Bedlam game against the Oklahoma Sooners was moved to Nov. 4, likely because of the last two meetings between OU and OSU being a de facto Big 12 title game.

The games will be ranked by a few factors including projected toughness of the opponent, whether it is a home or road game, projected significance of the specific matchup at that point in the season, and level of rivalry between the two teams.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Date: Nov. 25

Kansas Jayhawks 2016 Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)

All-Time Record vs. Kansas: 36-29-2

The last game on the OK State schedule is the easiest. If the Cowboys are in contention for a Big 12 title at this point in the season, they will have an easy last game before the conference championship on Dec. 2.

OK State emerged victorious against the Jayhawks, on the road, this season by the score of 44-20. Furthermore, the Cowboys currently own a seven-game winning streak in this series. A few other details on the Kansas-Oklahoma State series history include a 12-1 record in the last 13 meetings between these squads and a 58-10 victory for the Pokes in the 2015 meeting.

KU will likely bring in a program that is still rebuilding under head coach David Beaty. Yet, they could carry some momentum from a conference victory against the Texas Longhorns that was their only conference victory of the 2016 season.

Look out for OK State to try to match their total margin of victory from 2015, again in 2017 when they meet the Jayhawks in Stillwater.

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Date: Sep. 9

South Alabama 2016 Record: 6-6 (2-6 Sun Belt)

All-Time Record vs. South Alabama: No previous meetings

The first of two meetings between OK State and South Alabama takes place in Mobile. While this looks like the easiest out-of-conference opponent on the schedule for the Pokes, the Jaguars were still a bowl team in 2016. Moreover, this South Alabama team was able to beat quality teams in the San Diego State Aztecs and Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2016.

This is the first road game on a slate of six total games away from Stillwater for the Pokes. And it is their second game overall of the 2017 season.

If OK State is victorious in this matchup, they will carry some considerable momentum into their road game against Pitt, which is also likely their toughest out-of-conference game.

One thing this game will give OK State fans an opportunity to see is how running back Justice Hill will fare against a quality Group of Five conference defense. South Alabama held a strong SDSU offense and rushing attack to just 24 points in 2016.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Date: Sep. 2

Tulsa 2016 Record: 10-3 (6-2 AAC)

All-Time Record vs. Tulsa: 40-28-5

Tulsa and OK State will resume their in-state rivalry again in 2017. It will be the first time since 2011 that the two schools have met. The last meeting resulted in a 59-33 win for the Cowboys.

This will be no easy game for the Pokes. The Golden Hurricane is coming off a huge win in the Miami Beach Bowl against the Central Michigan Chippewas by the score of 55-10. It goes without saying how the CMU game panned out for the Pokes in 2016.

Some good news for OK State comes with the expected departure of Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans and Keevan Lucas. Both Evans and Lucas helped lead the Tulsa offense to an impressive average of 42.5 points per game.

The only home out-of-conference game OK State has on the schedule is this game. Head coach Mike Gundy will hope to get a fast start to the season against Tulsa.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Date: Oct. 14

Baylor 2016 Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big 12)* Bowl game has not been played yet

All-Time Record vs. Baylor: 19-16-0

A sure regression is expected out of the Baylor Bears in 2017. They are currently sitting on a six-game losing streak after starting the season 6-0.

Only one commit remains in the Bears 2017 recruiting class. After a devastating scandal gutted the Baylor program, they are sure to feel the effects for the next few years. Positive news for Baylor fans comes in the way of the solid hire of former Temple head coach Matt Rhule. He was quoted as guaranteeing to bring championships to the Baylor football program.

The Bears own a three-game winning streak against the Cowboys after a 35-24 victory in Waco in 2016. However, a different result should be expected for the 2017 meeting in Stillwater.

Rudolph, Washington, and Hill should be able to have their way with what will be an inexperienced Baylor defense next season.

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Date: Nov. 11

Iowa State 2016 Record: 3-9 (2-7 Big 12)

All-Time Record vs. Iowa State: 30-18-3

OK State has had quite a bit of trouble against the Cyclones of late. They needed a 24 point rally just to beat an Iowa State team that won only three games this season. The same thing was needed against the Cyclones on the road in 2015. Pokes fans will hope for a different result

Pokes fans will hope for a different result as the team travels to Ames once again. Even with OK State’s recent difficulties against the Clones, they still currently own a five-game winning streak in this series.

Iowa State may not be the eighth most talented team on OK State’s schedule next season, but Ames is always a tough place to play for any team. Plus, this game comes at a key point in time on the OK State schedule. This meeting is sandwiched between two key matchups against the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats.

Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell will be looking for a marquee home win entering his second season and this is a great opportunity to pull off an upset.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Date: Sep. 23

TCU 2016 Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big 12)*Bowl game has not been played yet

All-Time Record vs. TCU: 15-10-2

Many people might think this ranking is a little bit low considering how good TCU has been over the last three seasons. However, the Frogs have not won a game in Stillwater since 1991. Furthermore, OK State has won five of the last six meetings in this series, dating back to 1993.

The Cowboys unexpectedly dominated the matchup between these two teams in 2016 with a 31-6 victory. Combine that with a 49-29 win in 2015, and the Pokes have looked great against TCU in the last two seasons.

TCU is expected to have another season of Kenny Hill as the starting quarterback. While Hill played well at times this season, he was especially turnover prone. That could spell trouble for the Frogs again in 2017. Overall, 2016 has been largely a disappointment, as TCU was ranked in the top 15 to being the season.

Expect another good performance from the Pokes against TCU again in 2017.

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Date: Sep. 16

Pitt 2016 Record: 8-4 (5-3 ACC)*Bowl game has not been played yet

All-Time Record vs. Pitt: 1-0-0

The Cowboys third and final out-conference-game comes against the Pittsburgh Panthers the week before their first Big 12 game. The only meeting between these two teams came in 2016 where the Pokes won 45-38 in a rainy contest in Stillwater.

Pitt loses two of their key components next season in quarterback Nathan Peterman and running back James Conner, where the Pokes will have most of their starters returning.

Even with the losses that Pitt will have in 2017, this will still be a tremendously tough matchup on the road. The Panthers were 6-1 at home in 2016, including a huge victory over the eventual Big 10 champion Penn State.

OK State is likely to be favored entering this matchup. But the Pokes need to be ready for this matchup and not overlook it on the way to their first conference game the following week.

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Date: Sep. 30

Texas Tech 2016 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Big 12)

All-Time Record vs. Texas Tech: 20-21-3

Texas Tech ended their 2016 matchup with OK State in a heartbreaking defeat 45-44 by way of a missed extra point. It was a brutal metaphor for what was a rough season for the Red Raiders. Four of their seven losses were by eight points or less. And if you know how much TTU’s offense can score, eight points is not very much.

A lot of how much success TTU will have in 2017 rests of Patrick Mahomes’ NFL decision. If he leaves then the Raiders will be without one of the best quarterbacks in the country. However, if he stays then TTU could be a dark horse for the Big 12 title.

OK State currently owns an eight-game winning streak over TTU dating back to 2009. And their last matchup in Lubbock ended in a 70-53 final where not much defense could be found anywhere.

The last two seasons have shown efforts by TTU to come very close to upsetting the Cowboys. Their 2017 matchup could be more of the same.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Date: Nov. 18

Kansas State 2016 Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)*Bowl game has not been played yet

All-Time Record vs. Kansas State: 39-24-0

The 2016 meeting between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Cowboys was one of the wildest games that Pokes fans saw the entire season. OK State held the Wildcats scoreless on the final drive of the game on their way to a 43-37 nailbiting victory. That capped a current two-game winning streak for the Pokes in this series.

KSU has not won a game in Stillwater since 1999. However, the contests between OK State and KSU always seem to come down to the wire. With KSU head coach Bill Snyder expected to stay in Manhattan for another season, fans should expect nothing less in 2017.

The good news for Pokes fans is that this game comes at an easier time in the schedule. The two games before and after come against Kansas and Iowa State.

Location: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Date: Oct. 21

Texas 2016 Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

All-Time Record vs. Texas: 7-24-0

In a series largely dominated by the Longhorns, OK State has experienced some recent success. OK State has won five of the last seven games in this series. Moreover, they won the last four matchups in Austin.

The Cowboys won 49-31 in the 2016 matchup between these two teams. That game was the start of what would be a long season in conference for UT. After

After a 2-0 start to the season, the Horns lost seven of their final ten games which led to the firing of their head coach Charlie Strong. Adding salt to the wound, it was the second consecutive season without bowl eligibility for UT.

Expect things to turn around at least a little bit with former Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman taking over in Austin.

The toughest part about this game is the fact that it is the first of three extremely tough games also against West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Location: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV

Date: Oct. 28

West Virginia 2016 Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)*Bowl game has not been played yet

All-Time Record vs. West Virginia: 4-4-0

The top of this list looks a lot like what a list of the toughest OK State games in 2016 would look like. West Virginia put together their best season yet in the Big 12 in 2016. Mountaineer head coach (and former OK State offensive coordinator) Dana Holgorsen was recently given a contract extension after his best season in Morgantown.

The 2016 meeting between these two teams ended in a 37-20 victory for OK State on Homecoming in Stillwater. WVU quarterback Skyler Howard didn’t look comfortable during the entire game.

OK State has not had a fun time in Morgantown as they are 1-2 all-time there. And the one win they do have at Mountaineer Field came in overtime in a very close game in 2015. There are expectations for another talented team in Morgantown in 2017 with the arrival of transfer quarterback Will Grier.

The toughest part about this game is the point at which it comes in the schedule for the Cowboys. It is sandwiched between matchups with Oklahoma and Texas in what is likely to be the toughest three-game stretch of the season. OK State will need to pull out victories in at least two of the three games if they have aspirations of a Big 12 title and a possible College Football Playoff appearance.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Date: Nov. 4

Oklahoma 2016 Record: 10-2 (9-0 Big 12)*Bowl game has not been played yet

All-Time Record vs. Oklahoma: 18-86-7

It looks extremely weird and out of place. The fact that OU and OK State are not meeting on the final weekend of the season seems wrong. However, with the addition of the Big 12 championship game it makes sense.

The Sooners own a two-game winning streak against OK State including a crazy 53 point margin of victory during that two-game winning streak.

OK State is hoping their fortunes will take a turn for the better with Rudolph and Washington both returning along with a talented receiving corps that also includes Marcell Ateman and Chris Lacy.

The Pokes have not beat the Sooners in Stillwater since 2011. If their fortunes are going to turn for the better then they will need to figure out a way to stop OU quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s had his way with the OK State defense in the last two seasons.

A victory against OU would likely mean a good shot at the Big 12 title and contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

