Oklahoma State Football: National Signing Day right around the corner

Head coach Mike Gundy looks to lead the Oklahoma State football program to a solid finish on the recruiting trail with 2017 National Signing Day coming up.

The future of the Oklahoma State football program is about to get a whole lot clearer with National Signing Day just around the corner taking place on Feb. 1. However, the Cowboys have gone somewhat stale on the recruiting trail of late. Head coach Mike Gundy has not secured a commitment for the 2017 class during the 2017 calendar year.

According to 247Sports, the OK State 2017 class ranks 34th in the nation and fourth in the Big 12. The Cowboys have 22 commits right now, including two four-star recruits.

The highlights of the 2017 class so far are four-star wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and his twin brother Tracin Wallace, and four-star receiver Shamond Greenwood. Other solid signings include three-star pro-style quarterback Jelani Woods, three-star running backs Chuba Hubbard and J.D. King, and three-star linebacker and JUCO transfer from Arizona Western College, Patrick Macon.

OK State was on the radar of quite a few high-profile recruits during the month of January, but they were unable to really secure any of them. Hopefully, they can land a few more signings over the next three days. At one point, it looked like the Cowboys were a look for a top 25 recruiting class this time around. Yet, a stagnant month dropped them even out of the top 30.

Other Big 12 programs like the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns had strong months recruiting in December and January. That helped them leap the Cowboys in the recruiting rankings. New Horns head coach Tom Herman helped the program down in Austin gain some real momentum entering NSD.

With such a strong finish to the 2016-17 college football season, the Cowboys should not have any trouble adding some more commits to the 2017 class. An Alamo Bowl victory over the Colorado Buffaloes combined with the return of quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington should have Gundy and the entire football program confident entering the 2017 regular season.

Another program to watch that has gained maybe the most momentum on the recruiting trail of any program in the country is the Baylor Bears. Amid a season filled with scandal, the Bears finished the 2016 campaign about as strong as their fan base could have hoped. Former Temple head coach Matt Rhule came over to BU and signed 18 recruits in January.

The Pokes could use a similar jolt of momentum similar to watch happened in Waco of late to have a strong finish to the 2017 recruiting class.

