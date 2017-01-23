Oklahoma State Football: Mason Rudolph among Heisman favorites for 2017

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph sits at 12/1 odds for the Heisman Trophy in 2017 according to Bovada’s early Heisman odds list.

The Oklahoma State football team received great news when quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington announced they would forego the 2017 NFL Draft and return to school for another season. After a season where Rudolph threw for more than 4,000 yards with 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions, the Heisman hype he’s receiving for 2017 is much warranted. Washington could sneak his way into the discussion as well if he has a season similar to what Dede Westbrook did with Oklahoma in 2016.

Bovada released their early Heisman odds list for the 2017 season. OU quarterback Baker Mayfield sits at the top of the list as the early favorite at 11/2 odds. Rudolph is tied with Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts at 12/1 odds for the Heisman trophy in 2017.

The only other player from the Big 12 on the list is the rising sophomore quarterback from Texas Shane Buechele at 35/1 odds tied with Washington State quarterback Luke Falk. First-year Horns head coach Tom Herman could spark Buechele to a special season during his sophomore campaign.

Rudolph and Washington form what should be one of the most explosive quarterback-wide receiver combinations in college football. The Pokes have one of the best receiving corps in all of college football as well. In addition to Washington, they return Jalen McCleskey, Marcell Ateman, Chris Lacy and Dillon Stoner. Rudolph has numerous weapons to work with in the receiving corps as well as rising sophomore running back Justice Hill, who could make a name for himself in the Heisman race also.

Rudolph improved his passing touchdown numbers from 21 in 2015 to 28 in 2016. Another increase to 35 passing touchdowns or above that would firmly plant him among the best quarterbacks in college football. However, he’ll have to knock of Mayfield as well as Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and the former Heisman Trophy winner Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The pieces are in place for Rudolph to make a spirited run at the Heisman Trophy and hopefully get an invite to New York City at the end of the 2017 regular season.

