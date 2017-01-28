Oklahoma State Football: Keondre Wudtee could be the future after Mason Rudolph

Rising sophomore quarterback Keondre Wudtee could be the future at the position for Oklahoma State after Mason Rudolph leaves.

The Oklahoma State football team is looking at massive expectations for the 2017 college football season. A large reason for those expectations is the return of quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington. However, considering Rudolph is a senior and will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, the Pokes need to start looking for their next starting quarterback.

A few candidates to replace Rudolph include incoming freshman, Jelani Woods, rising sophomore John Kolar, rising junior Taylor Cornelius, and rising sophomore Keondre Wudtee. Cornelius took the most reps of any of those quarterbacks over the last two seasons. Yet, even Cornelius only has 72 career passing yards.

Wudtee looks like one of the most intriguing prospects for the starting job in 2018. He signed with the Cowboys as a three-star recruit part of the 2016 recruiting class. Wudtee hails from Bossier City, LA, and he attended Parkway High School. He chose OK State over offers from Missouri, TCU, and Houston.

The Pokes’ spread offense fits Wudtee’s skills perfectly. At 6’4″, with a solid arm, Wudtee is a good fit for head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s scheme. Wudtee’s high school highlights intrigued OK State fans as to the potential he could have running a spread option type offense to best utilize his talent.

Fans will get a good look at Wudtee during the Spring Game coming in April. Similar to how fans got to see Rudolph back in 2014, Wudtee could get some hype generated for himself heading into his sophomore and junior seasons. A lot will be shown for where Gundy’s head is at regarding a future starting quarterback when garbage time comes around during the 2017 regular season.

There are many viable options for the Pokes at quarterback. Besides Wudtee, Cornelius and Kolar are likely to get some snaps during the 2017 season to test the waters for the future.

