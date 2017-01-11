Oklahoma State Football: Jordan Sterns was truly appreciated with the Cowboys

The Oklahoma State football team loses a truly appreciated safety in Jordan Sterns as he hopefully makes his transition to the NFL.

One of the most sure-tackling and hardest-hitting players the Oklahoma State football team had on the roster is now graduating. Safety Jordan Sterns, along with defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and cornerback Ashton Lampkin, depart for what hopefully means a spot on an NFL team. Moreover, they leave three giant gaps in the OK State defense. Sterns and Taylor were the two of the best players on the Pokes’ defense last season.

Sterns had a great tenure in his time with the Cowboys. His role expanded during his sophomore campaign in 2014 after safeties Shamiel Gary and Daytawion Lowe left OK State. That season he recorded 106 total tackles while drawing two forced fumbles. Sterns recorded a career-high 108 total tackles during his junior season in 2015. Moreover, he snagged his first career interception in 2015.

Tre Flowers and Sterns formed one of the better safety combos in the Big 12 over the last two seasons. Flowers and Sterns recorded more than 160 total tackles between the two of them. Furthermore, they drew five turnovers combined, including a career-high three interceptions from Sterns.

The Cowboys have loads of potential entering the 2017 season. They return 14 starters on both sides of the ball and bring back one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Yet, the defense has some major question marks. With Sterns, Taylor, Lampkin, Devante Averette, and Motekiai Maile all leaving OK State, a lot of new names need to step up. Cowboy fans might see the true difference between Sterns and the next safety to takeover at the position. Kenneth Edison-McGruder is likely the next man up.

Sterns helped the Cowboys play solid run defense at all three levels. He had closing speed to chase down any running back the Pokes faced. Receivers crossing the middle of the field in Sterns’ zone always had to keep a head up after they caught the ball. Sterns was exactly what any team could hope for out of a safety. He also gave Pokes fans one of the most exciting defensive players on the team for the last three seasons.

