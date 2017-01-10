Oklahoma State Football: Cowboys ranked 7th in 2017 ESPN Rankings

ESPN ranked the Oklahoma State football team no. 7 in their way too early top 25 rankings list for the 2017 college football season.

Coming off a fantastic finish in the 2016 Alamo Bowl with a 38-8 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, the no. 11 Oklahoma State football team finished 10-3 (7-2 Big 12). ESPN ranked the Cowboys no. 7 in their Way Too Early 2017 College Football Rankings list. Other Big 12 teams on the list include the no. 10 Oklahoma Sooners, no. 17 Kansas State Wildcats, no. 19 TCU Horned Frogs, and no. 25 Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys ranked so high on the ESPN’s list for multiple reasons. The first and most important reason is the return of quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington for their senior seasons. Including Rudolph and Washington, the Pokes return seven starters on offense. Moreover, they return six starters on defense but they have to replace leading tacklers in safety Jordan Sterns and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Bleacher Report ranked the Pokes lower than ESPN. They ranked OK State tied with the Louisville Cardinals at no. 10. CBS Sports ranked the Cowboys lower than both Bleacher Report and ESPN. They had OK State at no. 14 right behind the defending National Champions the Clemson Tigers.

Obviously, it’s very early to look at where teams will fall in the 2017 college football official preseason rankings with the AP Poll. OK State finished the 2016-17 season ranked no. 11 in the AP Poll.

Super early top 25 polls became common over the last few years as a fun way to speculate the results of the upcoming season. With the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship concluding last night with a wild 35-31 victory for Clemson over the Alabama Crimson Tide, it’s time to start looking forward.

Most polls have the Cowboys ranked below OU but ahead of the rest of the Big 12 teams. The true obstacle for the Pokes will be overcoming Bedlam to not only win the conference but contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

This article originally appeared on