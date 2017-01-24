Oklahoma State Football: Blake Jarwin has a chance to make some noise in the NFL

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end/Cowboy back Blake Jarwin takes his talents to the NFL after a successful three-year career with the Pokes.

This month we have already talked about three former Oklahoma State football players including defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, cornerback Ashton Lampkin, and safety Jordan Sterns. Now, it’s time to look at the future potential of tight end/Cowboy back Blake Jarwin. He projects anywhere between a fifth to seventh round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Alongside Lampkin and offensive lineman Victor Salako, Jarwin represented OK State in the 2017 Shrine Game last weekend. It would be the last time any of those players wore the “Marshall Badge” to represent the Cowboys in their career. That hopefully signifies a successful transition for all three players into the NFL.

According to Walter Football, Jarwin ranks as the 14th best tight end in the 2017 class for the position. Walter Football also projects him falling between the fourth and sixth rounds in the NFL Draft.

The Cowboy back is a seldom used position in the passing game for the Pokes. However, Jarwin proved critical at times during the 2016 season. Combine his solid blocking abilities with 19 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, Jarwin totaled 41 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns during his three-year career with the Cowboys.

Jarwin came up huge at times during the 2016 season. His best game of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats in a 43-37 road victory. He totaled 96 receiving yards and one touchdown. Without him, the Cowboys likely would not have won the game. Jarwin also hauled in one touchdown catch in the final game of his college career in the Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes.

There are a few reasons why Jarwin could become a special player in the NFL. He possesses the size at 6’5″ 250 pounds to compete against NFL defenders. Meanwhile, he established himself as a capable receiver in 2016. He can block in the passing and running game while also running quality routes.

However, his speed and transition to NFL offenses will be the biggest road blocks. OK State runs a spread attack that many teams in the NFL do not touch in their playbook.

Jarwin received honors for All-Big 12 Team for the second year in a row. He added a quality piece that will be hard to replace for the OK State offense in 2017. What he did for the Pokes over the last three seasons did not go unnoticed.

