Oklahoma State Football: Ashton Lampkin getting looks from NFL teams

Former cornerback for the Oklahoma State football team Ashton Lampkin saw his NFL Draft stock rise after a strong performance in the Shrine Game.

The Oklahoma State football team sent a few players to the 2017 Shrine Game on Jan. 21. Cornerback Ashton Lampkin generated more buzz than anyone else from the Cowboys. Other OK State players headlining the event were offensive lineman Victor Salako and tight end Blake Jarwin.

Lampkin received a shoutout from NFL Draft Expert Mike Mayock on Twitter saying he looked great in one-on-one coverage during the weekend.

Ashton Lampkin / Okla St…had a really good 1 on 1 day at shrine game… Quick footed and aggressive – looked strong both upfield and in RZ — Mike Mayock (@MikeMayock) January 19, 2017

According to an interview with Lampkin on SB Nation, he models his game after Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden trying to match his aggressiveness.

Furthermore, according to NFL Draft Geek’s cornerback rankings for the 2017 NFL Draft, Lampkin ranks as the 23rd best at the position. Yet, this is a very strong cornerback class for the NFL Draft.

Multiple teams expressed interest in Lampkin so far. Most notably, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars have been rumored to have a high-level of interest in Lampkin. Both teams need help in the secondary as well.

If Lampkin gets drafted this year he likely falls in the late rounds between round five and seven. However, his ability to take away opposing team’s top receivers consistently makes him a valuable player. He faced the likes of Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook, West Virginia receiver Shelton Gibson and Baylor receiver K.D. Cannon during the 2016 season.

Other players to watch from the Pokes in the upcoming draft are safety Jordan Sterns and running back Chris Carson. Sterns features the closing speed and fundamental tackling ability that would be expected from an NFL safety. And since returning from injury in the middle of the 2016 season, Carson showed a new level of physicality and open-field elusiveness that could draw interest from some NFL teams.

Overall, Lampkin is likely the first OK State alum to be taken off the draft board during the 2017 NFL Draft.

