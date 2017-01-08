Oklahoma State Football: An ode to Vincent Taylor and all he did for the Pokes

Taking a look back at the great career Vincent Taylor had with the Oklahoma State Cowboys as he heads for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor recently declared early for the 2017 NFL Draft. He helped keep the OK State defensive line intact for most of the 2016 season. The 6’3″, 310-pound lineman held a special place in the hearts of many OK State fans. We are sad to see him go after three hard fought years with the Cowboys.

Taylor led the Cowboys in sacks and tackles for loss this season with 7.5 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss, respectively. Head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer have a tall task in front of them, trying to replace Taylor as the anchor of the defensive line.

In 2016, Taylor ranked fourth in the Big 12 in tackles for loss, fifth in sacks, and sixth in forced fumbles. Each week, teams had to gameplan for Taylor or he would completely disrupt the backfield. He was arguably the best player the Pokes had in the front seven, and maybe the entire defense.

During his three-year career with OK State, Taylor compiled 112 total tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He started with the Pokes back in 2014, next to Cowboy defensive end and OK State all-time great Emmanuel Ogbah.

Some of the best moments to remember from Taylor include a performance against the Texas Longhorns in a 49-31 OK State victory where he blocked two extra points. One of those blocked kicks he lateraled to safety Tre Flowers who returned the kick for two points, giving the Pokes a three-point lead instead of letting the Horns tie the game. That led to momentum shifts for the Pokes allowing them to get one of their early season Big 12 victories.

Taylor was a force to be reckoned with in a 37-20 Homecoming victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers. He registered 2.5 sacks and six total tackles, never letting WVU quarterback Skyler Howard have it easy. Another memorable performance came against the Kansas State Wildcats where Taylor registered six total tackles and one sack in a nailbiting OK State victory.

There is nothing but respect for Taylor across the Big 12. According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Taylor was the best defensive tackle in the Big 12 in 2016.

Taylor was best DT in Big 12 this season. Considerable loss for the Pokes. However, Okla St has several capable players back on its D-line — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 30, 2016

We wish Taylor nothing but good luck in the NFL. He has a bright future in front of him as hopefully one of many OK State players to get drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a great three-year tenure at OK State and he will not be forgotten anytime soon.

