Oklahoma State Football: 5 reasons Mason Rudolph could win the 2017 Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma State football returns its soon-to-be career leading passer in Mason Rudolph. The senior Cowboy could be more than just a statistical leader, taking home college football’s biggest honor.

Oklahoma State’s offense has featured many talented quarterbacks under Mike Gundy, but Mason Rudolph is arguably the best. Rudolph started seeing action in his freshman year and gradually progressed into an elite college quarterback.

Rudolph’s resume includes two double-digit wins seasons, a win-loss record of 22-6 and 8,714 passing yards, 55 touchdowns against just 17 interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns in his career.

The senior signal-caller stands out amongst the past starters for a few reasons. He brings the best of some previous starters into one player. He’s got the arm strength, accuracy and zip of Brandon Weeden, but he also brings some of the scrambling ability of Zac Robinson. He’s not a premier athlete, but he’s progressed into a capable runner.

Rudolph is a great college quarterback, but he’s also got the skills of NFL prototype passer. His measurables come in at 6-foot-5, 235-pounds. He’s shown maturity and command of the offense taking over OSU’s potent offense as just a freshman.

Some of the already mentioned these reasons make up why his 2017 season could be the best not only in OSU but an all-time great season and ending with a Heisman Trophy.

It may seem like an odd pick for a running back to be the first reason on the list, but when you consider Justice Hill’s contributions to the passing game it isn’t. In 2016, Hill ran for 1,142 yards and six touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry during his freshman campaign. He recorded the first 1,000-yard season for the Cowboys since Joseph Randle in 2012.

Although he caught just five passes last year, Hill’s contributions have non-statistical positives. In 2015, the Cowboys’ offense needed J.W. Walsh to aid a struggling running game. Walsh helped OSU in the run game, but, the offense was one-dimensional outside the red zone. Rudolph was asked to throw on defenses focusing heavily on the passing game.

Defenses kept 6 or 7 in coverage most of the time instead of stacking the box. Fast forward to 2016, Hill kept defenses honest and Rudolph’s production mirrored it. He threw for seven more touchdowns, four less interceptions and completed 63.4 percent of his passes with Hill. A quarterback’s best friend is a strong game and Oklahoma State carries that for the Heisman hopeful.

4. Arm Strength

A point I’ve reiterated many times this offseason is Rudolph’s arm strength. He’s got a howitzer that can take advantage of his loaded receiving corp. Burner James Washington and talented leaper Marcell Ateman provide a perfect combo to Rudolph’s arm. The duo has averaged 17.7 yards per catch on 239 combined career catches.

Mike Gundy loves to unleash the deep ball. He’s certainly done that in Rudolph’s first three seasons, but he will this year more than ever. This season, the Cowboys return four starting receivers making this the deepest group Rudolph has ever worked with.

The continuity these receivers developed over the last three seasons will make for a high-flying 2017. It doesn’t matter what route he throws he’ll hit. Opposite hash go’s, fades and posts are thrown with touch and accuracy.

The ability to stretch the field isn’t always seen in some of the catch-and-throw air raids of today. A lot of short, easy throws in those offenses avoid turnovers. The South Carolina native can make the dangerous throws with his strong arm and avoid turnovers at the same time.

3. OSU plays well in the Big 12

A big key to winning the Heisman is winning on the big stage. A lot of big stage games come in conference matchups. Oklahoma State went 14-4 in the Big 12 over the past two seasons and nearly won the conference.

If they can advance that success, Rudolph will receive more national recognition. The Cowboys tripped up in some big games over the past few years diminishing his season.

First and foremost, a major way to improve his Heisman stock is to beat Oklahoma. A lot of people fairly or unfairly compare him to his QB counterpart in Norman.

Baker Mayfield‘s flashy play tends to overshadow the more tradition, drop back style of Rudolph, but he’s worthy of the attention. Mayfield won the first two meetings handily, but Rudolph can dominate on big stages. most recently shredding Colorado’s secondary in the Alamo Bowl.

Rudolph carved the Buffaloes up for 314 yards and three touchdowns completing almost 70 percent of his passes. Although he took steps forward with a strong postseason this past year. He’ll need to keep OSU in contention for the Big 12 title and play out his mind in front of large audiences. A Heisman contender can accomplish this and Rudolph has the skills to do so.

2. Shootouts benefit Rudolph’s stock

If you watch the Big 12 or just look at their box scores it’s easy to see the mind-boggling numbers QBs can put up. Defenses are torched by the air raid every week, and Oklahoma State is typically a program doing the torching.

Last season, the Cowboys averaged 38.6 points per game. They were one of eight teams in the Big 12 to score at least 30 points per game. It’s simple math with these offense. Quick scores equal more possessions and more possessions equals more stats.

It’s evident Rudolph benefitted from that his first few years and especially in 2016. He threw for more than 300 yards six times and 250-plus nine times. Only two power 5 conferences operate this way, so he has an advantage over other schools.

The Cowboys live for slinging the ball all over the yard. Expect nothing less from Rudolph and the Big 12. It could be a career year, but the next reason best represents why 2017 will be the best.

1. Gundy is the QB whisperer

Head coach Mike Gundy represents more than his big mullet and the “I’m a man! I’m 40!” speech. Sometimes his offensive genius gets lost in the antics. Regardless, he makes quarterbacks better. Gundy sent Zac Robinson and Brandon Weeden into the NFL. Both had varying levels of success in the NFL but what can’t be denied is that they improved and became strong collegiate starters.

Clint Chelf‘s lone year under center proved prolific taking the Cowboys to the Cotton Bowl. J.W. Walsh found a niche in OSU’s offense and became a weapon even though he wasn’t starting. Rudolph’s progression entering his senior season will be no different.

He tailor-made each offense to fit a quarterback’s style. For Weeden, they took advantage of the deep ball and Justin Blackmon. Chelf, Robinson and Walsh had the offense fitted as a zone read, balanced attack.

Rudolph is the hybrid of the group meaning the possibilities are endless. Gundy can find a defenses weakness and apply it to the quarterback’s strengths. What does a defense draw up for a strong-armed, red zone runner? It’ll be tough to stop with a third starting offseason under his belt.

