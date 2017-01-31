Oklahoma State Football: 2017 and 2018 classes changing shape before NSD

Head coach Mike Gundy is looking at the 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes taking shape for the Oklahoma State football program before NSD.

With National Signing Day coming up tomorrow Feb. 1, the Oklahoma State football program experienced some big changes in their 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes over the last 24 hours. They managed to flip two-star tight end Baron Odom from Rice to add to the 2017 class. Moreover, they landed a commitment from inside linebacker Blake Barron from Rockwall, TX.

Barron is the second commit in the 2018 class. The first commit is the highly touted four-star dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders. OK State’s 2018 class ranks as the third-best class in the Big 12 and 30th best in the nation, according to 247Sports. The 2018 class is likely to shape up even more as we approach the 2017 OK State Spring Game.

The 2017 recruiting class managed to flip the two-star tight end originally from Wynnewood, OK. Head coach Mike Gundy landed the commitment just one day after they lost three-star tight end, Tyler Henderson after he flipped from OK State to Baylor. The Cowboys still have 22 players in the 2017 class after a slow month in January on the recruiting trail. However, things are sure to change on National Signing Day tomorrow.

According to 247Sports, the Cowboys’ 2017 class ranks 35th nationally and fourth in the Big 12. However, the OK State class spent much of the 2016 regular season inside the top 25 team rankings. But recruiting has been slow since season’s end.

Odom, the newest Cowboy commit, is the nephew of Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom. He originally held offers from schools like Oklahoma and Ole Miss before committing to Rice. He is a 6’4″, 210-pound tight end that likely fits the role of Cowboy back for the Pokes, especially after the loss of All-Big 12 Cowboy back Blake Jarwin. You can view the entire 247Sports profile for Baron Odom here.

Tomorrow is the last day to land players for the 2017 recruiting class as National Signing Day is finally almost here.

