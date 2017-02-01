Oklahoma St. adds 4-star receivers Wallace, Greenwood

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph will have two more threats to throw to next season in four-star receivers Tylan Wallace and Shamond Greenwood.

Wallace, a 5-foot-11 speedster from Fort Worth South Hills, ranks among the top 15 players in Texas high school football history in career receiving yards. Greenwood, from Garland, Texas, also is among the best from that state. Both are four-star receivers on the 247Sports list.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy also signed quarterback Jelani Woods, who could ease the blow after Rudolph moves on following next season. The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder from Ellenwood (Georgia) is a dual threat who could be in the mix to start two years from now, along with Keondre Wudtee and John Kolar.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: Wallace.

Best of the rest: Greenwood, RB Chuba Hubbard, ILB Patrick Macon. Macon is a junior college transfer who signed in December.

Late addition: TE Baron Odom, from Wynnewood (Oklahoma).

One that got away: Derek Kerstetter, an offensive lineman from San Antonio who switched his commitment to new Texas coach Tom Herman and signed with the Longhorns.

How they’ll fit in: Oklahoma State needs depth at running back behind Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Justice Hill. Hubbard and J.D. King could step in. Hubbard, a Canadian from Sherwood Park, Alberta, will also run on the Cowboy track and field team.

Oklahoma State also needs to replace Cowboy backs Blake Jarwin and Zac Veatch. Odom and junior college fullback Sione Finefeuiaki will have a chance.

For the full list: http://orange.okstate.com/signingday17/index.html