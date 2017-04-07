Oklahoma QB Mayfield pleads not guilty in Arkansas incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has pleaded not guilty to public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was accused of running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near a popular downtown area in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in February. Mayfield’s attorney, Woody Bassett, entered a not guilty plea for Mayfield on Friday in district court in Fayetteville. Mayfield was not present.

Mayfield has apologized and says his arrest was the ”biggest mistake” of his life. Coach Bob Stoops hasn’t punished the senior and says he will wait for the legal process to conclude.

Mayfield assumed the starting job for the Sooners in 2015 and has led them to two Big 12 Conference titles.

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25