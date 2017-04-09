Oklahoma Football: Two players arrested for public intoxication after spring game

Two Oklahoma football players were arrested about 12 hours after the Sooners” spring game for public intoxication.

Oklahoma held its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon and just about 12 hours following the conclusion, early enrollee freshman quarterback Chris Robison and former walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue were arrested, according to Brooke Pryor of NewsOK. The two were picked up by police two hours apart, but both will suffer similar consequences.

However, Robison may be in more hot water as he’s just 18 years old. LaRue, on the other hand, is of age and will only suffer public intoxication charges.

For Bob Stoops, the offseason has to be considered a nightmare. Heck, dating back to the video release of Joe Mixon punching a female student in the jaw, Stoops’ team has suffered legal setback after legal setback.

In fact, earlier this year, Parrish Cobb was arrested for armed robbery, just adding to the list of Sooner players in hot water.

LaRue was fighting for playing time at defensive back as a walk-on, but Robison is considered one of the favorites to replace Mayfield when he graduates. He was ranked the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.

Stoops needs to clear things up in Norman and maybe teach some lessons to his players. Clearly, Mayfield’s arrest wasn’t lesson enough.

