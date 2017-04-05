Former Oklahoma football player, ex-Sooners cheerleader accused of prostitution

Former Oklahoma football player Lawrence Charles “L.J.” Moore and ex-Sooners cheerleader Micah Madison Parker were arrested at an Oklahoma City hotel in a prostitution sting operation, according to an Oklahoma probable-cause affidavit.

Moore and Parker tried to meet a man through a website and arranged for sexual intercourse for $200. Parker tried disposing of multiple phones when vice unit detectives entered the hotel room. Marijuana and a substance believed to be codene were also found in the room.

Parker, who is the daughter of Oklahoma's cheerleading coach, faces charges of offering to engage in an act of prostitution, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts) and illegally using access to computers. Moore was charged with aiding and abetting prostitution/lewdness, pandering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and marijuana possession.

Moore played in just 13 games for the Sooners in 2013.

[h/t NY Post]

