Oklahoma Football: Can Sooners Take the Next Step In 2017?

Oklahoma football ended the 2016 season like every team desires to do: with a victory in its final game. In the Sooners’ case, however, they preceded that final victory with nine consecutive success storied before that.

Clemson’s rousing victory over the mighty Crimson Tide of Alabama in the national title game put an exclamation point on the 2016 college football season. Even though the start to the 2017 season seems so far away, it’s never too early to talk about college football and the prospects for Oklahoma in 2017.

After Oklahoma’s own victory over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl, expectations for the 2017 Sooners are high. Even though the Sooners lost some key talent – namely Samaje Perine, Dede Westbrook and Joe Mixon – there is plenty to be excited about on both sides of the ball and no reason to doubt the Sooners can make a title run in 2017. But what specifically must the Sooners do to take that next step?

Get Defensive in 2017

The four teams that made the 2016 College Football Playoff (Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Washington) have one thing in common: All of them fielded defenses that finished no lower than 12th in the final total defense rankings.

Alabama’s defense was considered by many to be one of the best ever. Clemson’s evisceration of Ohio State in the semi-final game served notice that it, too, featured an elite defense.

Oklahoma’s 2016 defense, on the other hand, left a lot to be desired.

The Sooner defense finished the year ranked 82nd in total defense (55th in rushing defense, 111th in passing defense). When asked why Oklahoma was not considered for a Playoff spot, despite a nine game winning streak and a Big 12 title, Playoff committee chair (and Texas Tech AD) Kirby Hocutt said Oklahoma’s defense kept the Sooners out of the conversation.

The bottom line is stark: The Sooner defense was not up to par in 2016, not even close.

For the Sooners to return to the nation’s elite and make a title run in 2017, the defense must vastly improve. The Sugar Bowl victory over Auburn gave Sooner Nation some hope. Mike Stoops’ defense held Auburn to 339 total yards, almost 100 yards below Oklahoma’s season average of 432 yards allowed per game.

Caleb Kelly appears to be living up to his five star promise, as he was all over the field during the Sugar Bowl while breaking the Oklahoma record for tackles by a freshman in a bowl game. Key veteran talent is slated to return in 2017, particularly in the secondary, where cornerback Jordan Thomas and safety Steven Parker will be back.

The return of Ogbonnia “Obo” Okoronkwo, who’s rapidly emerging as a defensive force, bodes well for a young and talented linebacker corps.

With a highly ranked recruiting class coming in and some key veteran talent returning in 2017, there is no reason why the Sooner defense can’t put together a stellar campaign in 2017.

For the Sooners to be considered legitimate national title contenders, a return to the kind of defensive prowess Oklahoma is accustomed to is an absolute must.

Make an Early Statement

For the Sooners, the opportunity to make an early statement in 2017 will come soon enough.

On Sept. 9, the Sooners travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team that is also considered a 2017 championship contender. The Buckeyes came to Norman in 2016 and steamrolled the Sooners 45-24, effectively scuttling Oklahoma’s Playoff hopes.

Never mind the platitudes about recovering from an early loss to a good team. If Oklahoma wants to rejoin the nation’s elite and serve notice that they intend to make a serious title run, then a victory in Columbus is a must.

Another defeat to the Buckeyes will once again raise serious doubts about the Sooners’ ability to compete in the Playoff and will give the Buckeyes’ early pole position in the Playoff race.

There’s no doubt that the coaching staff understands the importance of this game. Hopefully, every single calendar within the Sooner athletic department has Saturday, Sept. 9 prominently circled. The fact that the game is in early September makes the need for steady and focused preparation during the offseason even more imperative.

Oklahoma must be ready to bring its collective “A” game to Columbus, and must arrive ready to play at a Playoff level on both sides of the ball.

Win in Columbus and the Sooners will enter the Big 12 schedule – after a scrimmage against Tulane on September 16 – brimming with confidence.

Win in Columbus and the Sooners will not be intimidated by the fact that a number of key Big 12 matchups against Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma State are on the road.

Win in Columbus and it will be exceedingly difficult for any other team in the Big 12 to derail the Sooner train.

No pressure, right?

Adopt a Championship Mindset

It’s difficult to accurately gauge the mindset of players and coaches, much less that on an entire program. But there is an uncomfortable feeling across Sooner Nation that the Oklahoma football program, in spite of its consistency, has fallen just outside of the nation’s truly elite programs.

Saying this after an 11-2 campaign that culminated in a decisive victory over a tough SEC opponent might seem overly pessimistic. But does anyone out there, even the most diehard Sooner fan, truly believe that the 2016 edition of the Sooners was ready to compete with Alabama or Clemson??

The fact that the Sooners got pummeled, at home, by an Ohio State team that was annihilated in the Playoff semifinal by Clemson, 31-0, is a stark reminder that, no, Oklahoma was not ready to take that next step in 2016.

The Sooners appear poised to take that next step in 2017.

The fact that quarterback Baker Mayfield is returning to steer the Sooners’ lethal offense is a cause for optimism. Beyond his playing ability, Mayfield must assume that leadership mantle and permeate the rest of the team with his confidence and his swagger. The swagger that defined so many Sooner teams of old must return, and it all begins with Mayfield.

Bob Stoops is fond of saying that winning Big 12 titles is a primary goal. And to be fair, winning the conference is a necessary ingredient for further success. But everyone, from the administration to the coaching staff to the players and support personnel, must adopt a championship mindset that believes the Sooners have what it takes to finally close the deal and deliver a national title to Norman.

To deliver on that promise everyone associated with the Crimson and Cream must believe that this goal is not only achievable, but inevitable, as long as the focus and dedication are there.

So here’s to bigger and better things for the Sooners in 2017.

This article originally appeared on