Ohio State’s Problems are Momentum and Trust , Not Talent

Ohio State has the talent to compete for another title but the Buckeyes need to develop momentum and trust.

After watching the national championship game between Clemson and Alabama, three thoughts came to mind. First, this was an epic game between the two best teams. The absence of Ohio State was a little painful, but the Tigers and Crimson Tide beautifully represented everything that is pure about college football.

Second, coach Urban Meyer has a lot of work to do if he wants to win another national championship.

Third, and most importantly as it pertains to the Buckeyes, momentum and trust mean everything.

Clemson looked lost for the better part of the first half only to adjust, grind and eventually wear down Alabama’s defense in route to the 35-31 win. Deshaun Watson took the Crimson Tide’s pounding and channeled into execution in fourth quarter.

Mike Williams, Dean Cain and Hunter Renfrow delivered catch after catch against blanket type coverage. They trusted each other to make plays.

It would be easy to say 2016 was a rebuilding year for the Buckeyes. Losing Ezekiel Elliott, Joey Bosa, Michael Thomas, Vonn Bell, Taylor Decker and Eli Apple would cripple most programs and Meyer went 11-2 and made the playoffs.

Underneath the covers, a different narrative emerges.

Elliott earned All-Pro as a rookie. Thomas caught nine passes and had 1137 yards receiving. Decker had an outstanding rookie season for the Lions.

With all of that talent, Meyer, Ed Warinner and Tim Beck squandered an opportunity in 2015 to firmly stamp Ohio State as the top program in the country coming off the dominating finish to the 2014 season.

The Buckeyes lost their momentum and subsequently their trust in each other.

Inexperience certainly played its role in 2016 for Ohio State. Clemson and Alabama have inexperience in key positions too, but their coaches are maximizing their talent and overcoming the obstacles.

It does not matter if Meyer labels it a Chase or describes the process as a hill or mountain to climb, the number one priority for the Buckeyes this off-season is going back to the old gym to find its identity.

The 31-0 beating in the Fiesta Bowl was a gift. The loss exposed the weaknesses, which are few, but significant. They now know that talent alone is not enough.

The ingredients are in the cabinet to bake the cake. The glue is trust. Now we will see if Meyer can put them all together to get Ohio State back where it belongs. On top.

