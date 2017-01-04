Will Ohio State’s massive flop change how the playoff field is selected?

Happy New Year.

I’m still recovering from Monday’s thrilling Rose Bowl and looking forward to this weekend’s trip to Tampa. Who would have guessed I’d make it farther in the playoff than Lane Kiffin?

Stewart – does the fact that Ohio State made the playoff without winning its division, then got blown out by Clemson, change the narrative of the committee going forward? No matter how good a team “looks” during the season it’s going to be hard to select them ahead of a conference champion if a situation arises similar to the Big Ten’s this year given Ohio State’s poor showing and the fact that Penn State won the conference but was left out.

— Matt, Vienna, Va.

Well, you knew this was coming.

If the committee is being true to its mission then it shouldn’t let any bowl results affect its decisions. It’s not their job to be prophets and predict how the games will play out. All they can do is make their decisions based on what the teams achieved during the regular season, and the committee seemed pretty adamant that Ohio State’s resume was superior to Penn State’s.

Remember, it didn’t come down to those two for the last spot, it came down to Washington vs. Penn State.

But I realize much of the public — perhaps even the majority? — believe that conference champs should be rewarded above all else. Frankly, the most surprising aspect of the late-season debate for me was the fact that so many people were willing to just completely disregard Penn State’s extra loss. I’d always assumed there would be enormous backlash whenever the day does come that a two-loss team gets in before a one-loss team. Turns out a great number of you are perfectly OK with that.

I don’t see the committee changing its protocol prior to next season. The emphasis on “four best teams” was a directive from the commissioners when they established the playoff. But I also think you might go another nine years and never see the same scenario — a two-loss conference champ that beat a one-loss team in its own division — play out again.

Should the committee try to pick the four best teams in the country at the end of the season rather than for the entire season? After the bowls, it appears they got No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson correct, but most of the country would pick USC No. 3 and Penn State No. 4 (or perhaps Oklahoma or Florida State). But most of these teams were not considered for the playoff due to the number of losses.

— Jon, Baltimore, MD

This to me is a more legitimate issue than restricting the field to conference champs, mainly because it calls into question what exactly “four best” means.

The committee of course should consider a team’s entire season. If not, why would we watch September? Why would Florida State agree to play Alabama to open next season? But obviously, some teams (USC, Penn State and Oklahoma) get a lot better over the course of the season, while others (Ohio State, Washington) racked up a nice resume but regressed.

We know the committee is considering this point to some degree. It’s why Florida State moved ahead of Louisville (and into the Orange Bowl) despite its lopsided September loss to the Cardinals and why Ohio State was able to overcome a bad early loss in 2014. But those cases both involved teams with the same record. Many of us believed by season’s end that USC had become a better team than Washington — mainly because it beat the Huskies handily — but how do you justify putting the “hot” 9-3 team above a more accomplished 12-1 team?

Until a few years ago, the basketball committee counted as one of its criteria a team’s record over its last 10 games. They got rid of it because that devalued early-season non-conference games. They wanted to send the message that games played in November count as much as those in March. In doing so, though, they wind up with a few teams seeded higher or lower than their performance level going into the tournament would indicate.

Football has it even tougher because there are fewer games and because teams change much more dramatically. USC lost its first game 52-6. I’ll be curious to see if they start placing more weight on recent performance going forward.

Hi Stewart: Big Ten teams seem to always fall flat during bowl season. This year is no exception. I also notice that Big Ten teams always play “above their weight class” (like Big Ten No. 4 vs. ACC No. 2). Of course, Big Ten teams always play an “away game” as most bowls are in California, Florida and Texas. What are the reasons Big Ten teams tend to fare badly in Bowl games?

— F Tantang

There’s intentionally a lot of punching above one’s weight class in the Big Ten’s bowl arrangements. Jim Delany values money, location, money, exposure and money above competitive equity. That got exacerbated even more so this year what with four New Year’s Six berths bumping all the teams below that up one or two spots higher than they would have been. Which is how you got 6-6 Northwestern playing 8-4 Pittsburgh, 6-6 Indiana playing 8-4 Utah, etc.

That being said, the conference should have done better than 1-3 in those New Year’s Six games, especially since their teams were favored in three of them. Not that they were that far off. Penn State lost to USC on a last-second field goal and Michigan lost by a point to Florida State. Still, it looks bad. Reverse just one of those and the conference is 2-2 in those games and a less-ugly 4-6 overall.

But I’ve never bought into the away-game excuse. Nobody’s playing a home game in bowls, even Florida in Tampa. Crowd noise is rarely an issue. And it’s not like a regular road game where you fly in and play the next day. The teams have four or five days to get acclimated to any time-zone change.

And then there’s my absolute least favorite Midwesterner’s excuse: “Let’s see Florida State come to Minnesota in December …” They’re 18-to-22 year-old athletes in peak physical condition. Four hours in the cold is not going to swing the outcome of their football game.

Which bowl result are people going to wildly overreact to when making predictions for 2017?

— Philip, Starkville, Miss.

Sam Darnold USA TODAY Sports/Gary A. Vasquez

Before the Rose Bowl even kicked off I said to myself if USC wins, I guarantee the Trojans begin next season no lower than No. 2 in the preseason polls. Alabama will be No. 1. Ohio State’s lopsided Fiesta Bowl loss will bump the Buckeyes out of what would have been a certain No. 2 ranking. Clemson, even if it wins Monday, is not likely to start as high without Deshaun Watson. And USC will be higher than Penn State.

Now that the game actually happened and it was such a classic, and Sam Darnold was so ridiculously impressive, I’m going to follow through right here with that prediction. In 2012, Lane Kiffin-led USC actually entered the season No. 1 in the AP poll ahead of a Nick Saban-led reigning national champ. Voters have just been lying in wait for USC to regain its mojo, and now that it has, the Trojans will return to their rightful spot as annual preseason darling.

And I fully admit I’ll probably contribute to it. Darnold is the Second Coming.

Stewart: With Tennessee winning its bowl game, will it be non-stop Vols chatter during the offseason again?

— J. Philion, Ottawa, Ont.

Oh right, this should have been my answer — Tennessee’s post-bowl rout bump. It’s an annual tradition.

What are your thoughts on the future of Auburn? With running backs being the only positive and QB and defensive play as well as coaching mediocre, can Jarrett Stidham rescue the Tigers? Also, how does the SEC rebound from a poor regular season and subpar bowl performance?

— Aaron, Orlando, FL

Two questions in one e-mail? OK, I’ll allow it.

Gus Malzahn has a whole lot riding on Stidham, who was very impressive in his limited action as a true freshman for Baylor in 2015 and is a clear upgrade from anyone Auburn has trotted out post-Nick Marshall. It certainly helps that the Tigers will bring back Kamryn Pettway, who was sensational when healthy this season.

If Stidham is as advertised, Malzahn should have his best offense since the 2013 SEC championship team. If on the other hand he doesn’t fit well, the Tigers may be right back to 8-5 or worse. And I don’t know that Malzahn can survive that.

Speaking of Stidham, the SEC will rebound when its quarterback roster improves. The league is always going to have great defensive players. This season was no exception. But QB play was just abysmal, and it kept anyone but Alabama with Jalen Hurts from putting it all together.

But there are many intriguing possibilities at that position in 2017. Two of the nation’s top five overall recruits in the country last year, Georgia’s Jacob Eason and Ole Miss’ Shea Patterson, could make major strides in their sophomore seasons. Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano, who will compete to replace Josh Dobbs, and Florida’s Feleipe Franks, were also Top 100 recruits.

And don’t forget about Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, who nearly broke Cam Newton’s single-season SEC quarterback rushing record with 1,385 yards. Dak Prescott started his Bulldogs career as primarily a runner, too.

Stewart: Penn State is a young team and they proved they can play against anyone this season. They return a lot of key players, like superstar Saquon Barkley. Will they be the favorite to repeat their Big Ten championship and make the playoff?

— Foster, Wilmington, NC

The crazy thing about Penn State’s offensive explosion over the second half of the season is that nearly all of those guys will be back. QB Trace McSorley and running back Barkley were sophomores. Every notable receiver and tight end has eligibility remaining. Center Brian Gaia was the only senior on the line. The defense, too, only had three senior starters. If nothing else, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t need a month to kick into high gear next season.

But Ohio State’s not going away, either. Penn State fans are probably sick of hearing about the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions beat them. And unlike Ohio State, they can still complete a forward pass. But Urban Meyer’s program still recruits at a higher level than the rest of the conference. He’ll get the offense figured out.

The most interesting Big Ten East team, though, will be Michigan. The Wolverines will be in the exact opposite situation as Penn State. They might not return a single starter on defense and at most five total. Does Jim Harbaugh have the pieces to reload like Ohio State did this year? We shall see.

What do you think of UConn rehiring Randy Edsall? And, for a comparison, do you consider Bill Snyder’s second go-round at Kansas State a success or a significant dropoff?

— Mike, Connecticut

As long as UConn fans are willing to make peace with a guy who basically broke up with them via text six years ago and fully support him, then I think it’s a good hire.

It’s a tough, tough job in an area with little backyard talent and general apathy about college football. It’s even tougher now than it was the first time with the school no longer in a power conference. Edsall is the only coach so far who’s had success there since the school moved up to Division I-A in 2000. Do you go get a proven commodity (at a bargain price of $1 million a year) or take a chance that another Bob Diaco type will turn out differently?

The Bill Snyder comparison is an interesting one. While he has not enjoyed anything close to his run of six 11-win seasons in seven years (1997-2003) the first time around, no one around Manhattan is complaining. K-State has gone to a bowl all but his first year back (2009), won at least nine games four of the past six seasons and gone 43-27 in Big 12 play. That .614 winning percentage is slightly above his.581 mark during his original tenure.

Note, the Big 12 plays nine league games now instead of eight, and Snyder no longer schedules four cupcakes out of conference. (He’s faced Auburn and Stanford recently.) That’s affected his overall record.

All that being said — Edsall is not Bill Snyder. Reset your expectations accordingly.

Who will be the next former head coach to rebuild his career by becoming an analyst at Alabama?

— Craig

I hear Chip Kelly is looking for work.

Hey Stewart: I was surprised to see that you didn’t actually cover the Rose Bowl in person. I’m assuming you would have loved to. However, while I’m sure witnessing some of the best college football moments in person is awesome, is there a part of you that relishes watching and enjoying a big game without “working” at the same time?

— Scott, Cobleskill, NY

Believe it or not, Monday marked the first time in 19 years— since I was a senior in college — that I watched the Rose Bowl from my own couch. Every year between 1998 (Michigan-Washington State) and 2017 (USC-Penn State), I was either in a newsroom (the first two years), covering the Rose Bowl (11 times), covering another bowl (four times) or, in the case of Stanford-Iowa last year, flying home from a semifinal game the night before. (I flew Virgin to be sure I’d have a TV.)

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous of Bruce, who covered it for us, given it was the most exciting bowl game I’ve watched since the Boise State-Oklahoma Fiesta Bowl 10 years ago. But I did very much enjoy watching all four hours and 20 minutes on my own TV. And when it was over, instead of rushing around to get quotes, I went upstairs and played with my 10-month old daughter before putting her to bed.

I have no complaints.

Hello Stewart: What do you think of the potential Group of Five playoff? I personally liked the idea of a Mountain West/Conference USA Championship Game a few years ago and think a kid’s table playoff would be pretty compelling.

— Chris, Pittsburgh, PA

I like it, but I doubt most schools would be on board with it. They’d rather spend year after year trying to catch lightning in a bottle and have the kind of dream season Western Michigan did this year only to wind up in the Dollar General Bowl instead. Which is admirable, but seems pretty all-or-nothing for those schools’ fans. Not many can build a sustained program like Boise State that competes regularly with the big boys. Most everyone else is stuck playing in front of 15,000 people on a Tuesday for an ounce of exposure.

But a playoff of their own could get fans of MAC/C-USA/MWC/Sun Belt schools more regularly engaged. It creates a more realistic but still intriguing prize that depending on the size of the field, will be in play annually for more than just the small handful of schools with designs on a Cotton Bowl berth. And the playoff itself would get viewers, just like the FCS playoff does. We’re a country that loves football and loves brackets. Of course we’d embrace another.

But getting on board with this concept means having to accept and officially brand yourself as something less important than the richer half of FBS. It would be like starting the season in the NIT rather than trying to get that one automatic NCAA tourney berth. That’s a tough pill for coaches, players and administrators to swallow. So I don’t see it happening.

Long time mailbag reader Stewart. Curious to hear your opinion on what’s more annoying right now: all these 8-team playoff opinions being thrown around that really don’t solve anything; or all the “bowl games are meaningless” talk?Are these people not college football fans and know why we actually watch games?

— Jamie, Grand Rapids, MI

The “bowl games are meaningless” crowd strikes me as the worst type of people to meet at a party. They want to talk sports with you, but they don’t actually follow sports all that closely, but they still think they know more about them than you.

But hey, if all we are is dust in the wind, then honestly, what’s the point of the Citrus Bowl?