Ohio State Recruiting: What a National Signing Day So Far

The Ohio State class is loaded.

Ohio State had a great morning with the number of recruits who signed on the dotted line. The day got even better when 4 star offensive tackle Thayer Munford chose to play for the Buckeyes.

The 6-6, 320 pound tackle is a great addition to the Ohio State recruiting class as Urban wanted to bring in a third offensive linemen to the 2017 class. Munford is ranked the No. 28 tackle in the nation and is a top 300 player overall according to the 247Sports Composite.

Munford is the only recruit who signed today who wasn’t previously committed to play for the Buckeyes. Here is a list of the other players who signed earlier.

Signed:  Chase Young DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)  6-5, 250  Ranking-No. 2 Wideside Defensive End

Signed:  Wyatt Davis St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)  6-5, 310  Ranking-No 1 Offensive Guard

Signed:  Trevon Grimes St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)  6-3, 202  Ranking-No. 5 Wide

Receiver

Signed:  Haskell Garrett Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)  6-2, 288  Ranking-No. 6 Defensive Tackle

Signed:  Kendall Sheffield Blinn College (Brenham, TX)  6-0, 185  Ranking-No. 1 Cornerback (JUCO)

Signed:  Amir Riep Colerain (Cincinnati, OH)  5-11, 185  Ranking-No. 23 Cornerback

Signed:  Jaylen Harris Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH)  6-5, 210  Ranking-No. 30 Wide Receiver

Signed:  Jerron Cage Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH)  6-1.5, 275  Ranking-No. 14 Defensive Tackle

Signed:  Pete Werner Cathedral (Indianapolis, IN)  6-3, 220  Ranking-No. 14 Inside Linebacker

Signed:  Elijah Gardiner Kemp (Kemp, TX)  6-5, 185  Ranking-No. 170 Wide Receiver

Blake Haubeil Canisius (Buffalo, NY)  6-3, 200  Ranking-No. 2 Kicker

Rankings according to 247Sports Composite

Info on the signees provided by ohiostatebuckeyes.com.

Haubell was listed on the site without a signing time. He is taking a grayshirt in 2017 so I’m not sure if he has actually signed yet or if that will came later.

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson has still yet to commit but is supposed to do so around 4 PM.. Even if Wilson doesn’t choose to play for Ohio State, it has already been a great National Signing Day for Urban Meyer. But man, Wilson would be an unbelievably great get.

Check out our Scarlet And Game Live Tracker shown above for all of the recruits in the 2017 class including the early enrollees. I will be updating it as news breaks.

