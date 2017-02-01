Ohio State Recruiting: What a National Signing Day So Far

The Ohio State class is loaded.

Ohio State had a great morning with the number of recruits who signed on the dotted line. The day got even better when 4 star offensive tackle Thayer Munford chose to play for the Buckeyes.

The 6-6, 320 pound tackle is a great addition to the Ohio State recruiting class as Urban wanted to bring in a third offensive linemen to the 2017 class. Munford is ranked the No. 28 tackle in the nation and is a top 300 player overall according to the 247Sports Composite.

Munford is the only recruit who signed today who wasn’t previously committed to play for the Buckeyes. Here is a list of the other players who signed earlier.

Signed: Chase Young

Signed: Wyatt Davis

Signed: Trevon Grimes

Signed: Haskell Garrett

Signed: Kendall Sheffield

