Ohio State Recruiting: What a National Signing Day So Far
The Ohio State class is loaded.
Ohio State had a great morning with the number of recruits who signed on the dotted line. The day got even better when 4 star offensive tackle Thayer Munford chose to play for the Buckeyes.
The 6-6, 320 pound tackle is a great addition to the Ohio State recruiting class as Urban wanted to bring in a third offensive linemen to the 2017 class. Munford is ranked the No. 28 tackle in the nation and is a top 300 player overall according to the 247Sports Composite.
Munford is the only recruit who signed today who wasn’t previously committed to play for the Buckeyes. Here is a list of the other players who signed earlier.
Signed: Chase Young DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) 6-5, 250 Ranking-No. 2 Wideside Defensive End
Signed: Wyatt Davis St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) 6-5, 310 Ranking-No 1 Offensive Guard
Signed: Trevon Grimes St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 6-3, 202 Ranking-No. 5 Wide
Receiver
Signed: Haskell Garrett Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) 6-2, 288 Ranking-No. 6 Defensive Tackle
Signed: Kendall Sheffield Blinn College (Brenham, TX) 6-0, 185 Ranking-No. 1 Cornerback (JUCO)
Signed: Amir Riep Colerain (Cincinnati, OH) 5-11, 185 Ranking-No. 23 Cornerback
Signed: Jaylen Harris Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH) 6-5, 210 Ranking-No. 30 Wide Receiver
Signed: Jerron Cage Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH) 6-1.5, 275 Ranking-No. 14 Defensive Tackle
Signed: Pete Werner Cathedral (Indianapolis, IN) 6-3, 220 Ranking-No. 14 Inside Linebacker
Signed: Elijah Gardiner Kemp (Kemp, TX) 6-5, 185 Ranking-No. 170 Wide Receiver
Blake Haubeil Canisius (Buffalo, NY) 6-3, 200 Ranking-No. 2 Kicker
Rankings according to 247Sports Composite
Info on the signees provided by ohiostatebuckeyes.com.
Haubell was listed on the site without a signing time. He is taking a grayshirt in 2017 so I’m not sure if he has actually signed yet or if that will came later.
Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson has still yet to commit but is supposed to do so around 4 PM.. Even if Wilson doesn’t choose to play for Ohio State, it has already been a great National Signing Day for Urban Meyer. But man, Wilson would be an unbelievably great get.
Check out our Scarlet And Game Live Tracker shown above for all of the recruits in the 2017 class including the early enrollees. I will be updating it as news breaks.