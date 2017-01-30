Ohio State Recruiting: Urban Meyer Lands Yet Another Texan

Ohio State becoming a second home for Texans?

Urban Meyer added another Texan his 2017 Ohio State recruiting class. Wide receiver Elijah Gardiner had been a Missouri commit since November but changed his mind today and decided to become a Buckeye.

Gardiner is rated a 3 star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He is yet another tall wide receiver in the class standing 6’5. He only weighs 185 pounds so it appears he will be a project for coach Mickey Marotti to bulk him up.

The Columbia Daily Tribune interviewed Gardiner’s high school coach Brandon Hankins while he was committed to the University of Missouri. Here are a few things the coach had to say about the wide receiver.

“He’s 6-5, 195. He’s a legit 4.4, 4.3 kid, so he’s got speed to burn. He’s a very quiet-natured kid but a very hard worker, a very, very tough, hard-nosed kid, loves the weight room, loves the game of football. Very, very fast, very good hands, very quiet hands. So they’re getting an explosive player. They’re just getting a guy that kind of flew under the radar.” “He’s only been playing wide receiver for really two years. He’s played corner for us this year. We’ve put him in the slot or in the jet sweep. We put him out wide, of course. He played some defensive end for us. We get in the playoff game, and our starting quarterback goes down, and he goes in at quarterback and rushes for 200 and throws for 220. He’s just a very intelligent football player and a very good football player at that.”

To read the full article Click Here.

It appears that coach Meyer has found another one of those sleepers in the recruiting class. Gardiner is also a three sport star that Urban likes. It doesn’t hurt anything that one of those sports is track either.

Gardiner will be the third wide receiver in the Ohio State class that stands 6’3 or taller along with Trevon Grimes and Jaylen Harris. It appears now that Brendon White will at least begin his career as a receiver and he’s not exactly small at 6’1.5 and 200 pounds.

The young man from Texas should feel right at home in Columbus. He will join three other high school recruits from the state and one junior college transfer.

Now we’ll see if Urban Meyer can bring in one more Texan to Ohio State in the recruiting class that would pretty much complete his wish list. Marvin Wilson, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation, will make his decision on Signing Day.

Baron Browning and Jeffrey Okudah are trying to pull Wilson to Columbus and possibly the other Texans can help out as well. If the 5 star DT were to choose Ohio State, it would give Urban Meyer an ubelievable amount of talent from the Lone Star State in the 2017 class.

This article originally appeared on