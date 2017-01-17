Ohio State Recruiting: Twists and Turns in Stretch Drive

There are always twists and turns in an Ohio State recruiting class at the very end.

Things are heating up as Urban Meyer attempts to finish his outstanding 2017 Ohio State recruiting class. It has boiled down to solidifying the recruits who have already committed but not yet enrolled, and securing commitments for another three players or so to make the class even better.

There are only a couple of weeks left until signing day so let’s take a look at what the Ohio State coaching staff is up to on the recruiting trail. You aren’t going to believe this, two of the recruits who may be invited to the class only have three stars beside their names, but each are very talented.

It was reported in an article by 11Warriors.com that Pickerington Central running back Morgan Ellison has been getting more attention from Ohio State lately. Also that wide receiver Josh Palmer from St. Thomas Aquinas is now on Urban Meyer’s radar.

Palmer’s teammate Trevon Grimes is one of the prize gets for Urban Meyer in the 2017 class. But with Grimes injured for much of his senior season, Fulmer led the team in receiving yards. At 6’2, 200 pounds, he fits the bill of the type of big wide receiver coach Meyer has ben looking for the last couple of years.

Ellison’s name has popped up from time to time but it didn’t look like there would be a place for him in the recruiting class. Urban Meyer wanted one more running back in the class and Cam Akers is now out of play. Now it looks like Ellison has a chance to play for Ohio State, which he calls his dream school.

He just decommitted from Ohio University and running backs coach Tony Alford has been in touch with him. Ellison rushed for over 1,800 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior and is a big powerful runner at 6’1, 221 pounds. That may be the type of running back Urban Meyer is looking for.

Neither of the two players have been offered a scholarship as of yet, but there is a chance one or both could become a part of the recruiting class. More than likely, one or two scholarships will be left open until signing day when two coveted defensive tackles will each announce their school of choice. Their decisions could determine if either Palmer or Ellison will be offered.

Just a couple of weeks to go in the 2017 recruiting cycle. It will be interesting to see how the class fills out.

