Ohio State Recruiting Round-Up: Chase Young

5 Star Ohio State recruit Chase Young.

This is yet another preview for one of the promising young Ohio State commits. The difference between this young prospect and the previous two is that Chase Young is not enrolled and the pen has not met the paper yet in regard to his letter of intent.

According to numerous sources it is almost a lock that Young comes to Columbus, but I can’t wait until its signing day. He is such a talented prospect I wanted to review his film now.

Player: Chase Young

Hometown: Hyattsville, Maryland

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-5

Weight: 251 lbs.

Ranking: 5 Star

Chose Ohio State over: Alabama & Maryland

Buckeye fans are still eagerly awaiting signing day to make absolute sure that this Army All-American, who was a stand-out at The Opening as well, signs his letter of intent to become a member of the Silver Bullets. It looks like a formality at this point, because even though he has taken visits to SEC powerhouses and schools from his neck of the woods, all of the signs point to Ohio State for this young man.

Strengths: Young has the acceleration and agility to be a nasty edge bender off the blind-side and his film clearly showcases his insane first step and burst off the line of scrimmage. Even for a defender with his height, Young has a great habit of staying low and winning the leverage battle against most offensive linemen. Most young players lack technique, but this prospect uses his hands extremely well and has shown a nice mixture of moves.

Weaknesses: Even though Young is listed at 250 pounds, he looks much smaller and will need to add bulk to be more effective on the defensive line. His versatility is also lacking, because he was asked to do one thing in high school and that was to attack the ball and primarily pass rush.

Young played defensive end and they did not move him around much during his time in high school. His versatility issue should not hurt his long time impact, but it may have an effect on how fast he sees the field.

Comparison: Darrion Scott, 2003: Young plays the game much like Scott did, with his game revolving around using his speed on the edge. During his time as a Buckeye Scott’s frame filled out and he developed into an All-Conference performer and an Ohio State great.

Young has the potential to meet those same expectations and perhaps even surpass what Scott accomplished as a Buckeye. The same year Scott was All-Big Ten, they went on to win the National Championship. Buckeye fans hope Young can bring that same fate back to Columbus.

Overall: I know it feels like I say this about most prospects, but I promise I’m highlighting my favorites first and this is a phenomenal recruiting class. I will say it again for this prospect, Young has a great opportunity to see time early in his career.

Not being enrolled early will hold his development back a tad, but his gifts off the edge cannot be ignored. If he can gain a few pounds quickly, watch for Young to play a key role this season.

