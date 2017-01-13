Ohio State Football: WR Commits-Terrific Week of Recruiting

More good news for the 2017 Ohio State recruiting class.

How many universities could have a highly rated player de-commit and still have a terrific week of recruiting? That’s the case for Ohio State after wide receiver Jalen Harris said he is staying home and will play for the Buckeyes.

Harris played high school ball at Cleveland Heights was considered a strong Ohio State lean for some time. However, it was questionable whether there would be a scholarship available. After wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey de-committed this week, that question was answered.

Either of the two receivers would have been a terrific get for Urban Meyer, but Harris may actually be the better fit for the Buckeyes. He stands 6’5, weighs 210 pounds and is a true wide-out.

Lindsey is the higher rated four star recruit, but at 5’9, 161 he is projected as more of a slot receiver. Urban Meyer appears to have players who may be able to fill that role but he definitely was in need of receivers who could play on the edge.

That gives the Buckeyes a second big wide receiver in the recruiting class. Trevon Grimes, the No. 4 ranked wide receiver in the nation, is 6’3 202 pounds.

When it comes to the cornerback position, it’s hard to imagine better players coach Meyer could have wanted than the two who committed in the last week. At the Army Bowl six days ago, No. 1 ranked high school cornerback Jeffrey Okudah committed to Ohio State. On Tuesday, the No. 1 corner in junior college said he would play for the Buckeyes.

Kendall Sheffield was originally recruited to Alabama in the 2015 recruiting class and was one of the top players in the nation coming out of high school. He transferred to Blinn College where he played exceptionally well in 2016.

Okudah is already enrolled at Ohio State. That will certainly speed up his learning curve so he may be able to help out the Buckeyes in the defensive backfield next season. With Sheffield’s experience, he may compete for a starting job right away.

I’ll have more on how these players may affect Ohio State next year, and in the future, but suffice it to say they are terrific gets for Urban Meyer. The 2017 Ohio State recruiting class just keeps getting better.

