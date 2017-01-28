Ohio State Football: Top National Signing Day targets

Who does Ohio State have at the top of their recruiting board heading into National Signing Day?

Ohio State’s season did not end the way that they thought it would. What started with dreams of hoisting the national championship trophy, ended with a big zero in the score column for the Buckeyes. They failed the score a single point against the eventually national champion Clemson Tigers.

Aside from the Buckeyes big flop in their second appearance in the College Football Playoff, their season was still very good. As previously mentioned, they did make the College Football Playoff and they also beat their most hated rival, Michigan. Ohio State finished as No. 6 in the AP poll as well.

It’s hard to say what went wrong in the last game against Clemson. Ohio State’s defense featured a very talented defensive backfield. Safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Marshon Lattimore both made very fast rises to the top in one year. Hooker and Lattimore both declared for the NFL draft quickly after the loss to Clemson, as did fellow defensive back Gareon Conley.

Along with the defense, the Buckeyes had a very powerful offense with the combo of QB J.T Barrett and RB/WR Curtis Samuel. To the dislike of almost all Ohio State fans, Curtis Samuel announced that he too was going pro back in early January. J.T Barrett on the other hand will be coming back for his final season. Barrett stated that it would be hard for him to leave after a blowout.

The 2017 Ohio State recruiting class is seen as the second-best class this year. They fall only behind Alabama. Since Urban Meyer became the head coach, Ohio State has been right back at the top of recruiting.

With the Buckeyes having the second best class in the nation, there isn’t much more they could ask for. Expect maybe two or three of these guys left on their recruiting boards.

5. Oliver Martin, WR 4-star (Iowa City, IA)

Oliver Martin may not be at the very top of Ohio State’s recruiting boards, but he is still someone that the Buckeyes could grab come Feb. 1.

Martin could be seen as fall back option if Ohio State isn’t able to get the other wide receivers that they want. Yet, Martin may not be a fall back option for other schools. He has ballooned into a very popular recruit since the summer.

He was invited to the U.S Army All-American game. After that, his stock blew up. Martin started as a 3-star recruit and has turned into a heavily recruited 4-star player. He never made a visit to Ohio State, but the Buckeyes wide receiver coach, Zach Smith, has been talking with him.

Ohio State will have to work hard if they are to get Martin. Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame are all going after the top recruit in the state of Iowa. He has made visits to Michigan State and Notre Dame as well as Iowa.

Martin is ranked as the 170th overall player and as the 28th best at his position by 247Sports composite rankings.

4. James Robinson, WR 4-star (Lakeland, FL)

Urban Meyer has only been able to bring in two true wide receivers from this draft class. Picking up James Robinson as a third would be huge.

The Buckeyes looked like they were going to bring in three talented receivers from this draft class, but as things tend to go in the recruiting process, that changed. U.S. Army All-American Tyjon Lindsey had originally planned to come to Ohio State. Lindsey, who is a 4-star wide receiver, backed out from Ohio State in early January and has since committed to Nebraska.

Robinson can potentially fill the spot that Lindsey left. He made his official visit to Columbus on Jan. 20. Offensive assistant coach Tony Alford has also made a visit to meet with Robinson about a potential future at Ohio State.

Ohio State was actually one of the first offers that Robinson received. The Buckeyes made him an offer all the way back in October. Ohio State has had their eyes on him for a while now. The Florida Gators have been recruiting him very hard as well. They appear to be at the top of Robinson’s list at the moment, but no one will know until National Signing Day.

James Robinson is No. 114 overall and 14th at his position according to 247Sports composite rankings.

3. Jay Tufele, 4-star DT (South Jordan, UT)

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and DL coach Larry Johnson made an in home visit with the 4-star DT. Tufele is from South Jordan, Utah and is one of the top DT recruits who hasn’t committed.

Tufele is 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds. He is also just 17 years old. He made his official visit to Ohio State back in November and stated how he had never been in a louder stadium. Ohio State will be trying to pry him away from other schools such as USC, Utah and BYU.

Being from the West Coast, Ohio State will have tough competition for Tufele. He will also have a tough decision. How important is it to him to stay close to home? Does staying near home mean more to him than a chance at a national championship? Ohio State would give him the best chance at a title. Utah and BYU would keep him close to home, but neither of these teams are in the championship hunt. If he wants to win, he may have to make the journey from Utah to Columbus.

Jay Tufele is seen as the 41st best player in the 2017 class and as the third best defensive tackle according to 247Sports composite rankings.

2. Thayer Munford, 4-star OL (La Salle, OH)

Thayer Munford may not be the flashiest player that Ohio State is going after, but he would be a huge bonus for the Buckeyes if he decides to come to Ohio State.

Munford took his visit to Ohio State back on Jan. 21. When he went to visit he had yet to receive an offer from Ohio State. He still has not gotten an offer from them. It has been a week since his visit and still nothing. Munford may be going silent until National Signing Day.

This is not the end. It is the beginning of the new journey. I'll see y'all in February. #0Dark30 — Thayer Munford (@Big_Grizze62) January 24, 2017

Although an offer has yet to be made, Munford has been a key target for Ohio State. 4-star offensive linemen Jake Moretti was set to come to Ohio State until he flipped and decided on Colorado instead back in November. Munford has been their guy to fill that spot ever since.

Mundford is ranked No. 278 overall and 31st at his position by 247Sports composite rankings. Even though he isn’t the biggest recruit, the Buckeyes like his potential.

1. Marvin Wilson, 5-star DT (Bellaire, TX)

If Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes can bring in Marvin Wilson as a final touch to their 2017 recruiting class, this could be seen as Urban Meyer’s best class during his time at Ohio State.

The 5-star, Under Armor All-American is the highest ranked player who has not committed to any school. Urban Meyer and the DL coach, Larry Johnson, made a visit to Wilson’s high school and his home in Bellaire, Texas. Ohio State is going all in on Wilson, as they should for such a talented player.

Wilson made his official visit to Ohio State back on Nov. 26. Ohio State has already signed a few other recruits from Texas and they are now doing their part to get Wilson to come to Columbus with them.

Ohio State has been fighting with Florida State and LSU for the 6-foot-4, 329 pound defensive tackle. LSU has been the favorite from the start, but Florida State thinks they have a legit shot as well. Chances seem slim for Ohio State to land Wilson. They laid the ground work for him to come play for the Buckeyes, they just need to hope it was enough to put them on top.

Wilson is No. 6 overall and the No. 1 defensive tackle according to 247Sports composite rankings.

