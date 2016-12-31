Ohio State Football: Thunder and Lightning About to Strike the Desert?

Just what Ohio State needs?

Is thunder and lightning about to hit the desert? If so, that should mean a victory for Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The thunder of course is running back Mike Weber, and the lightning is Curtis Samuel. If these two players have big games, Ohio State should be on their way to play for the National Championship.

The freshman Weber has been terrific and Samuel has one of the greatest seasons an all-purpose back has ever had. They will now fresh legs going into the Fiesta Bowl. That could spell trouble for the Clemson Tigers.

Both players’ production dropped off late in the season. Samuel was held under 100 yards in total offense in 3 of the last 5 games and Weber only rushed for 26 yards on 11 carries versus Michigan. Could it have been that the grind of the Big Ten schedule had taken its toll?

Let’s look at how each performed when they went up against a team currently ranked in the top ten before going through that grind. Weber rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries against Oklahoma. Samuel had 118 yards of total offense and rushed for 98 yards and a score on 11 carries.

In addition to being fresh they will be more experienced as well. Weber and the offensive have grown together and this was Samuel’s first full season at h-back.

With the extra step in their legs and the lessons learned during the season, Curtis Samuel and Mike Weber could spell trouble for Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. If so, it will almost ensure an Ohio State win.

