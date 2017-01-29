Ohio State Football: One WR Out But Urban Eyes Another

Can Urban Meyer convince this wide receiver to become a part of the Ohio State 2017 class?

One 4 star wide receiver paid a visit to Ohio State and the recruiting trip didn’t go so well. He definitely won’t be a part of the 2017 class. Another wide receiver was a late bloomer and is now being sought after by Urban Meyer.

The Franklin County Municipal court records show that James Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana while visiting Ohio State about a week ago. I’m not sure if he has to come back to Columbus for court or he can just pay the fine.

If he does have to return, will that count as an “official” visit by the NCAA? Either way, he no longer has an offer to play for the Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer is making a hard push for another wide receiver anyway, Oliver Martin from Iowa City, Iowa. The 6’1, 190 pound Martin has shot up the recruiting charts since last summer. In the last year he has went from a 3 Star recruit to being invited to The Opening, and then had a senior season that earned him an invite to the Army All-American game.

Martin caught 85 passes for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016. For his career, Martin accounted for over 5,000 total yards, 3,573 on offense and 1,462 on punt and kickoff returns.

Now he has everyone’s attention, and Urban Meyer wants to bring him as the third wide receiver in the 2017 class. It will be an uphill battle because the other midwest schools have been after Martin for a while, and a certain team up north may be the frontrunner.

Urban Meyer isn’t giving up even though just because he was late to the party. He has been known to pull off a surprise late in the recruiting cycle like he did with wide receiver K.J. Hill a couple of years ago. After all, he is known as the closer.

