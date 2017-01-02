Ohio State Football: Living on the Edge Cost the Buckeyes

Clemson had the formula and the talent to shut down the Ohio State offense.

Ohio State has been living on the edge for most of the season. While the Buckeyes managed to go 11-1 and get to a playoff game with their style of offense, it wasn’t enough when facing a defense as talented as the one they faced in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Ohio State offense usually consisted of running plays to the outside and short pass plays on the perimeter during the first half of most games this season. There would be a few runs between the tackles and a couple of short comeback routes over the middle but that was about the extent of the offense.

Usually in the second half there would be more emphasis on running the ball between the tackles, often with quarterback J.T. Barrett carrying the load. There would even be an occasional downfield throw as well.

Opposing coaches during the second half of the season were aware of this and game-planned accordingly but their teams didn’t quite have the talent to shut the Buckeye offense down completely. However, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a few weeks to prepare his team and the players to make it happen. The Buckeyes had a difficult time moving the ball in the first half against the Tigers even when they started a drive with good field position.

Finally in the third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes appeared they were going to attack the middle of the line. They attempted a couple of runs between the tackles and the holes were there. Only one problem though, freshman running back Mike Weber couldn’t hold on to the football. After falling behind 24-0, the inside running game for Ohio State was essentially out of play.

That pretty much ended things as the Tiger defense was able to shut down the Buckeye offense the rest of the way staying with their game plan. Take away the one long run by Curtis Samuel and Ohio State only had 24 rushing yards on the other 22 carries. J.T. Barret was 19-33 passing for 127 yards, threw 2 interceptions and only averaged 3.8 yards per attempt pass attempt

Following the loss to Clemson, as well as during their offensive slump late in the season, I have heard a phrase that quite frankly makes my stomach hurt. It was used far too often by a certain coach in the 90s after Ohio State was outplayed in a game. “We just didn’t execute”.

The offense at that time was just as predictable as the Buckeye offense has become this season. It’s difficult to execute a game plan if the opposing defense knows what’s coming. If the fans in the stadium and those watching on TV know what kind of play is about to be run, don’t you think the other team’s defensive coordinator may know as well?

Many offenses have been employed in college football throughout the years with tremendous success. From the wing T formation to the Wishbone, they were used extensively until some coach figured out how to stop it. The coaches who found a way to vary the offense continued to have success, and that is what needs to happen to the Ohio State offense in 2017.

Now opposing coaches will have a blueprint on how to stop this version of the Urban Meyer offense. It will just be whether their team has the talent to do so or not.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney finally wrote the book on how to stop the Buckeyes. A good title for it might be “Living on the Edge”.

