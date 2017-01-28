Ohio State Football: Junior Day With a Twist

Interesting visitor at Ohio State this weekend.

With the 2017 recruiting coming to a close, Urban Meyer is gearing up to make the 2018 Ohio State class a great one as well. This weekend many coveted high school recruits will be visiting Columbus for the annual Junior Day where they will get to check out the campus and spend time with the coaches. There will be a little twist this year as well.

A college junior will be visiting Ohio State. It was reported by 11 Warriors that former Tennessee running back Jalen Hurd will be on campus.

Hurd’s visit is an interesting situation to say the least. Urban Meyer recruited him to be part of his 2014 class but he chose to play for Tennessee instead and became a fine player.

The 6’4, 240 pound running back rushed for over 800 yards his freshman season and was a second team All-SEC running back his sophomore year. He left the team last fall and appears to be looking for another school to transfer to. But will he play for Ohio State, and if so when?

Leaving the Volunteers in the middle of his junior year, Hurd will have one more season of eligibility to use in the next two years. Will that be in 2017 or 2018?

If he graduates before next fall, Hurd would be eligible to play next season for an FBS school. That may be a possibility as he was an early enrollee at Tennessee in January of 2014. If he hasn’t graduated, he will have to sit out next season unless he wants to go the FCS route.

It is an interesting situation for Urban Meyer. You know the coach would love to have another experienced running back to team with Mike Weber. There are other talented backs on the roster, but none have proved they are ready to handle the rigors of carrying the ball for an entire college season.

I don’t know how this situation will play out but it’s intriguing to say the least. Wouldn’t it be something if Urban Meyer puts together one of the greatest recruiting classes ever and then tops it off with the No. 4 athlete in the country he missed on in the 2014 class. Man, the guy just doesn’t give up until the end does he?

