Ohio State Football: Fuel to the Fire-DB says Barrett not the best QB

Is that the extra motivation Ohio State players needed?

Sometimes you wonder what goes through a young man’s brain that makes him say something stupid. Clemson safety Jadar Johnson for some reason thought he had to tell the world Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t one of the best the Tigers will have faced. Think that didn’t add fuel to the fire for the playoff game?

It wasn’t that Ohio State needed extra motivation for a big game like the one coming up but it certainly didn’t hurt things any. Remember when the backup quarterback for Oklahoma cut down the Ohio State defense. How did that work out for the Sooners?

Here is what Johnson had to say about Barrett as reported in an article by http://ohiostate.247sports.com/

“We definitely have faced quarterbacks better than him,” Tigers safety Jadar Johnson said. “I feel like if we can limit him on the ground with his running, that we’ll be pretty good. I don’t think he’s a very accurate passer. I’m not taking anything away from him, he’s definitely a good player but I feel like his strong point is on his legs. If we can limit him with that we’ll be able to play.” “That was a little different then because I feel like Braxton Miller can throw a little bit better than J.T. Barrett,” he said. “I’m not really strong on J.T. Barrett’s arm. I don’t think he can really throw that well. Not saying he can’t throw it all, he definitely can put it out there but I definitely feel like Braxton Miller was a better thrower than him.”

Ohio State and Clemson are two evenly matched teams. Often when that is the case, it’s a motivational factor that gives the edge to one team over the other and enables them to pull out the win.

The Clemson safety has now cut down the Buckeyes’ leader and I don’t expect that will sit well with the other players. I’m sure Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney would have liked it better if Jadar Johnson would have stayed in the background and kept his mouth shut.

Urban Meyer always loves it when opposing team’s players, the national media or anyone else discounts Ohio State in any way. The master motivator will use that disrespect card to the hilt.

Remember in 2014 many “experts” didn’t think the Buckeyes were talented enough to play with the big boys but Urban convinced his players otherwise. That season turned out pretty well for Ohio State didn’t it?

