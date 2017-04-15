Watch: Ohio State fan with muscular dystrophy scores TD in spring game

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer leads his team on to the field for their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State gave a young fan an incredible moment on Saturday during the team’s annual spring game.

Jacob Jarvis is a teenage Ohio State fan with muscular dystrophy who’s been a friend of the program since 2013. He was given the game’s final carry and scored the final points, taking a handoff to the house and avoiding numerous Buckeyes tacklers.


It was a pretty cool moment.

