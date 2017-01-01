Ohio State Blowout Loss Will Fuel Off-season Changes

Things are about to change at Ohio State.

Ouch. That was a painful game for Ohio State. Digesting the 31-0 loss will take about eight months.

Losing the Fiesta Bowl was not about youth. This was about preparation and skill level. Both were substantially inadequate.

Buckeye Nation is rightfully in shock and full of anger, but better days lie ahead for this program. One healthy beat down does not mean full-scale changes are needed.

I do expect Urban Meyer to put the program under the microscope. For all that he’s accomplished in five seasons, he still has only one national title and one Big Ten championship.

That’s impressive for some teams and coaches, but not Ohio State. Before the desert debacle, it was Nick Saban and Meyer then everyone else. That’s no longer true.

Dabo Swinney inserted himself into the discussion and with a win over Alabama, will cement his inclusion into the exclusive top coaches’ club.

Meyer has an unusual trait. The ability to reflect, adapt and make the necessary changes to improve the team. He’ll do it.

Here are a few off-season expectations:

One Offensive Coordinator

A few bad games can be excused, but two-straight seasons of underperforming clearly signals a need for change.

It will be tough to hand both their pink slips, but the mix Ed Warinner and Tim Beck does not work. Production is up and down and definitely not balanced.

Urban Meyer brought in Chris Ash in 2014 to fix the secondary woes and he’ll hire a smart coach who will refresh the offensive identity.

J.T. Barrett Era Ends

After some serious soul-searching and encouragement from Meyer, Barrett will hang up his cleats for the Scarlet and Gray and transfer.

A gifted leader and athlete, losing Barrett will be tough, but it is time for new blood in the backfield.

No Mass Exodus to the NFL

Meyer manages to do what he could not do last year, get most of his NFL prospects to stay one more season.

Malik Hooker, Marshon Lattimore, Raekwon McMillan, Tyquan Lewis and Curtis Samuel will return. Gareon Conley will not.

All five could easily jump to the NFL and no one could blame them for leaving early. I think they all stay to compete for a Big Ten title and another shot at the national championship.

Analysis:

The team will carry the bitter pill throughout the off-season. The loss will motivate them to train harder and get faster and stronger.

The loss exposed the team’s weaknesses. Now it is time to put the E+R=O into effect and correct them.

