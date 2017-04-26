Oh, brother! Faux Pelini picks ‘Carl’ as name of baby bison

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) Carl Pelini got buffaloed.

(at)FauxPelini, the parody Twitter account that took off when Bo Pelini was coach at Nebraska and continues with him at Youngstown State, was given the honor of naming a bison born April 11 at the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown.

Faux Pelini, according to the Grand Forks Herald , chose ”Carl.”

In real life, Carl is the older brother of Bo and his defensive coordinator at Nebraska and Youngstown State. In Faux Pelini’s tweets, which lampoon Bo’s mannerisms and volatility, ”Carl” is portrayed to the account’s 447,000 followers as a foil, scapegoat or the butt of jokes.

Faux Pelini symbolically adopted a bison for $20 through the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife shortly after the North Dakota State Bison defeated Iowa last September.

The museum, in celebration of the win, volunteered to name a calf in honor of Faux Pelini. Faux Pelini, who never reveals his true identity, asked that it be named Carl.

”This is a momentous day for human beings, bison and Carl Pelini,” Faux Pelini wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. ”Sometimes wonderful things (like Iowa losing) create other wonderful things (like our beautiful bison baby boy).”

A GoFundMe page was set up in Carl’s name to raise money to support the mission of the museum.

