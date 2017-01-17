Notre Dame Running Back, Tarean Folston, Declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Former Notre Dame running back, Tarean Folston, has officially declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

According to Irish Illustrated, the senior back “won’t do the unexpected” and will head to the 2017 NFL Draft instead of returning for a fifth season.

After four seasons in South Bend, the power back will head to the next level in hopes of keeping his NFL dream alive. The former Under Armor All-American out of Cocoa, Florida finished his Notre Dame career with 343 carries, 1,712 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Protecting the rock… In 321 carries, our running back trio – Tarean Folston, Josh Adams, Dexter Williams – lost ZERO fumbles this year. pic.twitter.com/nHGCWIEwG2 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 6, 2016

Coming back from an ACL tear, Folston became the second back behind sophomore Josh Adams. Despite a career-long 54 yards run to open the 2016 season against Texas, Folston finished with just 334 yards and two touchdowns while averaging a career-low 4.3 yards per carry.

Folston may not have had the best college career, mostly due to injuries, but his NFL draft stock may still be valuable. As a solid short-yardage power back, Folston could hear his name called somewhere around the fifth or sixth round.

Following Folston’s departure, Josh Adams will still the lead back, while Dexter Williams will become the second man. Freshman Tony Jones Jr. and early enrollee, C.J. Holmes, will also try to find room in this Notre Dame backfield.

