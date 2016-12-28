Source: Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to join Cincinnati staff

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to be the next offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, a source told SI's Pete Thamel.

Following his one-year stint as the Associate Head Coach at Indiana State, Denbrock initially joined head coach Brian Kelly's staff in 2010 as the Fighting Irish's tight ends coach.

Immediately after playing four years of tight end at Division II Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., Denbrock launched his coaching career as a Lakers graduate assistant in 1986. He joined the AFL's Buffalo Destroyers's inaugural coaching staff in 1999 before stints as an assistant at Stanford, Washington and then Indiana State.

Denbrock will coordinate new Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell's offense. Fickell was Ohio State's defensive coordinator since 2012.

