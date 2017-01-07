Notre Dame Football: Win 2017 Season Tickets

Hannah & Friends is giving away 2017 Notre Dame football season tickets and here’s how to win.

Hannah & Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with special needs. Founded by former Notre Dame head coach, Charlie Weis, Hannah & Friends works with these children and young adults to help better their lives through awareness and compassion.

On February 19-20, Hannah & Friends is teaming up with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation to host Dwight & Charlie’s Charity Golf Classic.

This event will support both foundations’ causes and will also help out four Notre Dame football fans. At the event, a lucky Irish fan will win four 2017 Notre Dame season tickets.

Hannah and Friends is doing a drawing for 4 Season Tickets for the 2017 Notre Dame Football Season. Tickets located on the 50 yard line. A $100 donation will enter your name in the drawing. The drawing will be held during the gala at Dwight & Charlie’s Charity Golf Classic on February 19, 2017 (attendance not necessary). The winner will be notified by email. Proceeds benefit Hannah and Friends and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation. You can purchase your ticket here. Email golf@hannahandfriends.org for more information.

With 2016 being a complete disaster, many people are skeptical for the future of Notre Dame. With some of the nation’s best recruits and a highly praised quarterback, along with some new coaches leading the Irish next season, Notre Dame will be back on track in 2017.

So, join Hannah & Friends and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation and support two great causes. You never know, you may walk away with four season tickets for next season.

For more information about Hannah & Friends and the Golf Classic, visit their website.

