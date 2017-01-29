Notre Dame Football: Two Recruits Predicted To Be Irish

Recruits made their way to South Bend Thursday and Friday for official visits.

247 Sports have reported that they are feeling good about two recruits that visited campus lately.

Tom Loy of 247 Sports put “crystal ball” predictions in for both Hawai’i DE/DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Missouri WR Jafar Armstrong previous to their visits.

On Saturday, analyst Steve Wiltfong joined in Loy’s optimism for the two talented recruits to end up Irish. Wiltfong made “crystal ball” predictions for Tagovailoa-Amosa and Armstrong as well.

If these predicitions become fact, Notre Dame will be much closer to a strong finish.

As of now, Notre Dame doesn’t have a true wide receiver in this class. Receiver Michael Young is committed to sign his letter of intent to Notre Dame on Feb. 1st but Young will be playing in the slot for the Irish.

Jafar Armstrong would provide Notre Dame with a well-built option at WR who has deep threat speed and shows great strength in his blocking skills. Armstrong has some good intangibles but needs to work on getting out of his breaks faster and could clean up a few things.

Delvaughn Alexander would provide the coaching to help him get where he needs to be. Armstrong should be a solid receiver at the college level.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa visited Notre Dame on Thursday with his family and they really enjoyed their visit with the coaching staff, athletic director and school president Father Jenkins.

Tagovailoa-Amosa left Notre Dame to make his way to Vanderbilt for an official visit. We’ll hear soon about how things went there. Many feel Notre Dame is in good shape with the 3 star DE/DT.

The hulking defensive end is a brute force. He uses his hands and strength well to shed tacklers then shows good speed when in the backfield. He can hold the point of attack well and shows a relentless motor.

Notre Dame has had a tough time on the defensive line this recruiting season. They whiffed on some targets and also saw Robert Beal and Donovan Jeter de commit.

The Irish did well in ’16 numbers wise at defensive line, but it’s always important to stock the shelves. Tagovailoa-Amosa would provide a big-bodied lineman who could play the strong-side defensive end, or defensive tackle, depending on how he develops.

