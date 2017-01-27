Notre Dame Football Recruiting Updates – Jan. 27

Notre Dame’s final recruiting efforts are very fluid at the moment.

Jordan Genmark-Heath flipped his commitment from Cal to Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon. Hopefully, it was a sign of more to come.

Here’s up to date news from around the Irish recruiting world.

Oliver Martin

According to 247 Sports, Oliver Martin received his final in-home visit from Notre Dame staff Chip Long and DelVaughn Alexander Thursday night.

Martin’s life as a recruit couldn’t have been any busier than it has been since the dead period ended Jan. 12. He’s being recruited heavily by Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa, Florida and Auburn.

It’s been reported by several services that Martin and his family very much enjoyed their in-home visit with coach Harbaugh. Martin spends his final official visit at Michigan this weekend.

Things may have cooled off between Michigan and Nico Collins as he hasn’t committed yet. Martin seems to be their fall-back guy as Michigan seems to have come on strong lately..

Notre Dame is still said to be favorite for Martin’s services but many top schools are receiving his attention.

Anyone’s guess is as good as mine.

Here is Oliver Martin’s Hudl Highlight Film

Russ Yeast

Notre Dame offered Yeast late in the game and hosted him for the weekend for an official visit.

According to Blue and Gold Illustrated, the in-state, All-American talent received an in-home visit from Brian Kelly on Wednesday night.

Blue and Gold Illustrated caught up with Yeast’s Head Football Coach Eric Moore who had many things to say. He stated that early in his recruitment, together, him and Yeast had made a “fantastic five list” and he thinks that Notre Dame was near the top of that list.

BGI also mentioned that Coach Moore mentioned that Louisville lost a couple of the coaches who were recruiting him.

Coach Moore also stated that even he has no idea where Yeast will end up.

Moore stated he will mention to Yeast that not waiting too long to make a decision is a good idea in regards to not putting coaches or programs in tough situations late in the game.

This one could end at anytime. Notre Dame has a shot.

Jafar Armstrong

Armstrong visited Minnesota last weekend and will be at Notre Dame for his final official visit this weekend.

247 Sports reported that Armstrong was visited at his home on Wednesday by Brian Kelly, Chip Long and DelVaughn Alexander and “the visit went great.”

Armstrong’s high school quarterback will be going to Notre Dame to play baseball and his friend Colin Grunhard will be playing football at Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Tim Grunhard is a part of the coaching staff at his high school.

Things are looking very good for Notre Dame regarding Jafar Armstrong.

I predict he will end up Irish.

Jalen Harris

Harris is a long time Arizona pledge. He has had several in-home visits from Notre Dame staff recently and will be officially visiting Notre Dame this weekend.

The Irish have a chance here and Harris is a good one.

Check out Jalen Harris’ Hudl highlights here

Kofi Wardlow

Mike Elston visited Wardlow at his home on Tuesday.

Wardlow spent the weekend at Notre Dame on an official visit. Wardlow is currently committed to Maryland where they have fired their defensive line coach who recruited the D.C. defensive end.

Wardlow is also considering Virginia Tech who have also been recruiting him heavily. Wardlow will take an official visit with the Hokies this weekend.

247 Sports analyst Tom Loy put in a crystal ball prediction for Virginia Tech to receive Wardlow’s pledge. Loy stated Wardlow’s mother stated he may not have passed admissions yet.

Stay tuned on this one.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

The Tagovailoa-Amosa family visited Notre Dame today.

Per 247 Sports, Myron’s father stated that they very much enjoyed their visit. They got to meet with Brian Kelly, Jack Swarbrick, Father Jenkins, Mike Elko and Mike Elston. His father expressed huge compliments to the friendly and hospitable nature of the Notre Dame staff.

Tagovailoa-Amosa is considered a USC lean but its rumoured that the Trojans all ready have many defensive lineman therefore may not have room for the 270 pound Hawai’i native. Truth to these rumors have not surfaced.

The Tagovailoa-Amosa family are also seeing Navy and Vanderbilt on their trip.

Not a lot of coverage has risen on Tagovailoa-Amosa regarding Notre Dame so stay tuned to find out more after his visit with Navy this weekend.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Virginia native will visit Notre Dame this weekend.

This one is simple. He announces Feb. 1st between ND and Michigan State.

He visited Michigan State last weekend.

Many believe Notre Dame will win this one, including me.

That concludes our recruiting updates for today.

Stay tuned to SlapTheSign.com for recruiting updates up to and including National Signing Day on February 1st.

This article originally appeared on