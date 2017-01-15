Notre Dame Football: Quenton Nelson’s Last 24 Hours to Declare for NFL Draft

Notre Dame football will have five players represent them in the 2017 NFL draft. But, they’re still waiting on one player to make his decision.

The Fighting Irish have a bright season ahead of them in 2017. But with the uncertainty of Quenton Nelson’s future, Notre Dame has a big question mark on their offensive line as they prepare for next year.

Next season, Notre Dame’s offense has the potential to be one of the best in the country. With Josh Adams returning in the backfield, one of the best receiving cores in the NCAA, and a new, highly talented quarterback, leading the way, the Irish have all the tools to make 2017 memorable.

Without Nelson, though, the Irish are in need of finding a new guard. More importantly, the Irish will have to replace a player who means as much to this team as anyone. Replacing an NFL-bound guard is difficult. But the Irish have a greater feat on their hands.

Mike McGlinchey may be the heart and soul of Notre Dame’s offensive line, but Nelson was not far off. These two will be two of the best linemen in college football next season. As two future first-round picks in the NFL draft, they could turn a Notre Dame run game that averaged 5.63 yards per carry – A post-WWII era school record.

On the other side of the decision, Nelson could very easily be a first or second round pick in the 2017 draft. With the potential Nelson has, and the draft stock he’s developed, declaring for the 2017 NFL draft is not a terrible idea.

Nelson contains the quick hand movement and strength to overpower any interior defensive lineman. His quickness and low pad level give him the ability to move with defenders. As an NFL guard, Nelson will be able to use his athleticism to block on the inside and pull for outside runs.

As a dominant run blocker, Nelson’s skill is something most NFL teams desire. If he does decide to declare, he could very quickly move to the top of a lot of people’s draft boards.

For Notre Dame, it’s hard to say that they wouldn’t be upset if Nelson decided to leave South Bend early. Losing a star linemen is always tough for a team. But Notre Dame nation will always support an Irish star no matter his decision.

As a future early round draft pick, no matter when he decides to enter the draft, Nelson is destined for greatness.

With less than 24 hours before Nelson has to make his NFL draft decision, the junior guard is using every minute he has.

