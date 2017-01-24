Notre Dame Football Offers Scholar Defensive End

Notre Dame football claims another elite recruit with less then two weeks before National Signing Day.

With time running out in the recruiting period and a pressing need for help on the defensive line, Notre Dame has offered Victor Dimukeje, SDE/DT our of Baltiomore, Maryland.

Dimukeje is a 6’3, 257 pound impressive athlete. Even more impressive is his offer list. He holds scholarship offers from Ivy League schools Brown, Cornell, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

He has 35 total offers.

I’m certain admissions was quick to give Brian Kelly the green light to offer Dimukeje.

Thankful for a Notre dame offer ???? pic.twitter.com/lu4f7SoU5x — Victor Dimukeje (@Big_vic72) January 24, 2017

Dimukeje has taken 4 official visits (Duke, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech) so staff is trying to get him on campus this weekend for his final official visit.

The Boys Latin Prep school student bench presses over 400 pounds, squats 540 pounds and runs a legit 4.75. He’s just what Notre Dame needs to help round out their class.

Dimukeje brings power, strength, tenacity to the field every snap. He gets off the ball very well. He Shows great bull rush with good leverage and pad level. He possesses some pass rush tools and closes in on the quarterback quickly and can deliver a nasty blow.

He shows his special athleticism on the field by playing not only all 4 defensive line positions for his varsity squad, but playing running back and left tackle as well.

Watch Victor Dimukeje’s Hudl Highlights Here

It is reported that Dimukeje is a true team leader, motivates his teammates and has a fierce competitive nature. He was born in Nigeria and plays to represent his country.

